Regional dirt oval racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway

The fourth round of the hugely popular DO4SA regional dirt oval championship which alternates between Victory Raceway and PE Ovaltrack Raceway (PEOTR) takes place at PEOTR situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area on Saturday.
The classes competing are Junior Hot Rods, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and the popular V8 American Saloons.
Currently, at the halfway stage of the six-round series, things are looking interesting as the championship moves into its second half this weekend. Daniel Renison has a healthy lead over Keegan Ellard in the 1600 Saloon class with young Reghardt Joubert just behind in third.
The current SA champion Marthinus Muller is the front-runner of the 1660 Modified Saloon class with Percy Noah twenty-two points adrift and Jason Drake just behind Noah in third place.
The closest of the battles for overall honours is in the 2.1 Modified class where Branden McPherson and Rimon Landman are tied on points with Damon Miles just two points behind them.
Tiaan Oliphant has dominated the Hot Rod class and holds a huge lead over Nandor Kleyweght who is second with Carel van Huyssteen in third and the American Saloon class for V8’s it’s the consistent Rohan van Vuuren the enjoys a relatively comfortable lead over Juan Roesstorff who is second and Ruzanne Jansen who is third.
In the 17-car strong Heavy Metal class, Jean-Pierre Coetzee is the clear favourite in his beautifully turned out BMW, and he has opened up a healthy lead over the VW V6 Golf of Neville Ellard with Dane van Tonder just behind in third place.
The racing action gets under way at 5pm and there is ample free trackside parking available with tickets available at the gate at R70 per person, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children under 12.
This event is the last opportunity for the drivers to hone their skills before heading to the Klein Karoo Kampioenskappe in Oudtshoorn on June 29.
Upcoming events:
June 22: Regional & Club Karting Championship round 5 at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road; GT SuperCup in East London
June 28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
July 5-6: Algoa National Rally in Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest
July 6: Winterberg Club Enduro — venue TBC
July 13: Dirt Oval racing at Victory Raceway, Club Championship round 6; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club — round 4.
Regional dirt oval racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway
Image: Peter Henning – EC Oval Race Pics
