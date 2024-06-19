Sport

BSA board calls for end to court cases

Boxing body appeals to stakeholders to use available channels to air grievances and project sport in a positive light

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 19 June 2024

The new Boxing SA board has appealed to boxing stakeholders to refrain from resorting to legal action to settle disputes and instead use the channels available within the sport.

The call comes amid court action launched by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association over the dispute regarding former sports minister Zizi Kodwa’s appointment of the previous board without proper consultation...

