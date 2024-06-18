Ikhamva Athletics Club claim exciting one-two finish

The second league event of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Legacy Series took place at Varsvlei, in Bethelsdorp on Saturday.
As expected, the 10km race had an exciting finish with Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, crossing the finish line one second ahead of his teammate, in 32:20, with Simon Sibeko finishing second in 32:21.
Nedbank Running Club’s Zolani Mabongo finished third in a time of 34:12.
Ntombesintu Mfunzi, of Nedbank Running Club, defended her title to be the first woman to finish the 10km in 41:11.
She was closely followed by Kaitlyn Wolff of Achilles AAA, who also finished in second position in the first league, in a time of 41:23. Kayla Nell of Charlo Athletics Club finished in third position in 41:50.
EP Athletics cross country commission chair, Zolani Mqoqi, was thrilled with the turnout of both athletes and spectators.
“What a great event. Despite the late change in the hosting venue, over 500 athletes participated in the second league of the NMB Cross Country Legacy series,” Zolani said.
“Athletes of all ages competed in the events from 1km to 10km during a fun and entertaining day.
“The 4km, 8km and 10km were especially competitive.
“We are humbled by the excellent support from schools, teachers, clubs and coaches, especially the elite clubs who bring their top athletes to compete in these events.”
The NMB Cross Country Series will consist of four league meetings, EPA Championships and an Inter-Provincial plan to prepare the athletes for the upcoming National Championships.
The third Cross Country League event, and the second last opportunity to qualify for the National Cross Country event, will also take place at Varsvlei on July 6 with the final and fourth league event taking place at St Albans Correctional Services on July 13.
St Albans is known as a challenging venue, but one which will ensure an exciting finish for both athletes and spectators. All NMB Cross Country league events start at 9am.
Full event results on the EPA Facebook page and EP Athletics website. For event inquiries, please contact the EPA office at epa@pe.co.za or 041-374-2818. — EP LOC
