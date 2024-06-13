The funeral of former Herald-Evening Post sports editor and EP rugby player/coach Stan Terblanche is at the Evangelical Centre, 26 Cleeve Road, Cotswold, at 10am on Saturday.
Terblanche, 79, worked for the Eastern Cape titles for 37 years before retiring in 2010.
He played numerous senior games at scrumhalf in the black-and-red-hooped jersey between 1968 and 1972 and also faced the British and Irish Lions in 1968, the Wallabies in 1969 and New Zealand in 1970.
He then turned to coaching and mentored the EP team from 1978 to 1987.
Stan's final curtain
