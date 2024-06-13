National Karting returns to Algoa Kart Club

Algoa Kart Club has been a hive of activity lately in preparation for round three of the National Rok Cup that takes place at the Celso Scribante Circuit this weekend.
The classes that will be running on the day are the Cadets for 5- to 8-year-olds, Kid ROK for the 7-10 age group, Mini ROK for those aged 8-13, OK-J for the 11-14 group, OKN for 14 years plus, KZ2 for 15 years plus, and the Invitational MSR4 Strokes.
Jeffreys Bay youngster Sebastien Blignaut (Roos Kart Team) has had a brilliant season so far and enjoys a six-point lead in the very competitive Mini ROK class, while local star Jack Moore (Xtreme/Puma/Fleet Dynamics) sits in joint first position in the OK-J class tied on points with Amani Kinyua.
Another local, Aashay Nagura (RPM Motorsports), is in 23rd place in the national standings and will no doubt be hoping to capitalise on the home track advantage that he’ll enjoy this weekend
Jack Moore (Xtreme/Puma/Fleet Dynamics) takes a break from the VW Rookie Cup saloon car series this weekend to hopefully improve his standings in the OK-N class where he is in seventh place and Caleb Moss (Roos Kart Team) makes his first appearance in the OK-J National Championship after having come so close to clinching the National Mini ROK title last year.
An added attraction to the on-track action is the inclusion of the invitational MSR4-stroke carts, where a whole host of Algoa Kart Club members will be able to show their mettle on the big stage.
Entrance to the event is free and spectators are urged to come and support the 25-plus vendors and exhibitors that will be set up in carnival style to bring a unique dimension to the AKMC National event.
There are also licensed bar facilities available at the iconic track that is situated next to Rover Motorcycle Circuit on Victoria Drive.
Qualifying gets under way 10am on Saturday with the first race set to start at 11.30am.
Upcoming events:
June 14-15: June National ROK Karting at Celso Scribante Circuit on Victoria Drive.
June 15: Rover Enduro SX, Fun Day; Cars @ Coffee, Dolphin Drive, Jeffreys Bay
June 15-16: Fast Track Road Rally
June 22: Regional & Club Karting Championship round 5 at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
June 28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
National Karting returns to Algoa Kart Club
Image: Motorsport Fanatix
HeraldLIVE
