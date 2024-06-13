SPAR KwaNobuhle will host an inaugural Youth Day Sports Tournament on June 16 to unite the community and promote healthy living.
The two-day event will see eight netball clubs and eight five-a-side soccer teams from local taverns battling it out against each other for bragging rights.
The event will take place in the SPAR KwaNobuhle parking area.
The jam-packed programme will kick off on Friday at 9am with an aerobics session for all the gym fanatics with the first netball match at 10am.
On Saturday, spectators and residents will be entertained by five-a-side football fixtures played between tavern clubs in the area.
SPAR KwaNobuhle admin and event organiser Nomvuyiso Makhaza said their vision is to have the programme running annually.
“We came up with the idea with KwaNobuhle Love Life to do a soccer and netball event as part of our celebrations for June 16,” Makhaza said.
“We included the local netball team as part of the build-up to the school's netball tournament on Saturday at VW.
“We are hosting this event for the first time and hope to have it as an annual one.
“The tournament aims to unite the youth and keep them off the streets.
“We approached our supplier, SPARDC in Perseverance, and they have agreed to sponsor us with refreshments and snacks.
“SAB and Chateau Del Rei will also sponsor us because the clubs participating in the soccer five-a-side tournament will be from the local tavern.
“We opened our doors at SPAR KwaNobuhle in October last year.
“So, we want the community to see that we are there for them and we care about them. We are not just any other retail shop in the area.
“There will be lots of prizes up for grabs the netball podium winners will each get a R1,000 voucher from us.
“The events will be in the form of knockout tournaments,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
KwaNobuhle ready to host inaugural Youth Day tournament
Soccer reporter
Image: Supplied
SPAR KwaNobuhle will host an inaugural Youth Day Sports Tournament on June 16 to unite the community and promote healthy living.
The two-day event will see eight netball clubs and eight five-a-side soccer teams from local taverns battling it out against each other for bragging rights.
The event will take place in the SPAR KwaNobuhle parking area.
The jam-packed programme will kick off on Friday at 9am with an aerobics session for all the gym fanatics with the first netball match at 10am.
On Saturday, spectators and residents will be entertained by five-a-side football fixtures played between tavern clubs in the area.
SPAR KwaNobuhle admin and event organiser Nomvuyiso Makhaza said their vision is to have the programme running annually.
“We came up with the idea with KwaNobuhle Love Life to do a soccer and netball event as part of our celebrations for June 16,” Makhaza said.
“We included the local netball team as part of the build-up to the school's netball tournament on Saturday at VW.
“We are hosting this event for the first time and hope to have it as an annual one.
“The tournament aims to unite the youth and keep them off the streets.
“We approached our supplier, SPARDC in Perseverance, and they have agreed to sponsor us with refreshments and snacks.
“SAB and Chateau Del Rei will also sponsor us because the clubs participating in the soccer five-a-side tournament will be from the local tavern.
“We opened our doors at SPAR KwaNobuhle in October last year.
“So, we want the community to see that we are there for them and we care about them. We are not just any other retail shop in the area.
“There will be lots of prizes up for grabs the netball podium winners will each get a R1,000 voucher from us.
“The events will be in the form of knockout tournaments,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Sport
Sport