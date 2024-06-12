J-Bay Classic promises to wow avid surfing fans
Epic 10-day festival to kick off at Supertubes from Friday
Surfing lovers are in for a real treat when an international field of professional surfers takes on the World Surf League J-Bay Classic starting this weekend.
The much-anticipated event will take place at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay from Friday until June 23...
