Sibeko, Mfunzi secure victory in season opener
Strong turnout for NMB Cross Country Legacy League 10km race in Kariega
Simon Sibeko and Ntombesintu Mfunzi were the winners of the season-opening Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Legacy League 10km race at Stelitza Park in Kariega on Saturday.
More than 400 athletes from U9 and 80-plus entered the races which included 1km, 2km, 3km, 4km, 6km, 8km and 10km events...
