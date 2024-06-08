Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called for the use of VAR during remaining 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
There were no glaring officiating calls when South Africa earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday but the straight-talking Belgian said Caf must consider using technology given what is at stake during the qualifiers.
The share of the spoils left South Africa in fourth spot in Group C with four points from three matches below surprise leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin with Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the bottom half.
“For these kind of games, I think we need VAR because it is too important,” said Broos after the draw with Nigeria.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos calls for VAR during World Cup qualifiers
Sports reporter
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called for the use of VAR during remaining 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
There were no glaring officiating calls when South Africa earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday but the straight-talking Belgian said Caf must consider using technology given what is at stake during the qualifiers.
The share of the spoils left South Africa in fourth spot in Group C with four points from three matches below surprise leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin with Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the bottom half.
“For these kind of games, I think we need VAR because it is too important,” said Broos after the draw with Nigeria.
“You saw that it was a good thing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) because there were some decisions that you saw on VAR that they were not right or they were right. We are playing for the World Cup and I think in such a competition with such important games we need VAR.
“Maybe it is a question of money, I don’t know. Or it is expensive, I know from my country Belgium too. Every competition game is with VAR and it is important because one goal can decide if you go or don’t go to the World Cup. We need it.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Rugby
Cricket