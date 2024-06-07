Ironman African Championship to celebrate 20 years in style

Ironman African Championship celebrates 20 years in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2025 and there are plans for a bumper event in honour of the milestone.
Followers of the Ironman event can expect more action with a weekend of expanded events to mark the occasion.
It was in 2005 that the first group of athletes lined up on Hobie Beach to take on the first Ironman SA in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This set in motion a movement that has seen thousands of athletes from around SA and the world achieve something extraordinary on the shores of the Bay.
The Bay has been the platform for the emergence of homegrown professional champions in Raynard Tissink, Kyle Buckingham, and James Cunnama alongside local athletes who become age group world champions in Michelle Enslin and Alec Riddle.
Riddle, whose son Jamie a former Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge winner, will be representing SA in triathlon at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this year.
Known for the challenging course and the fantastic NMB supporters, the race has also attracted some of the sport’s biggest stars and world champions over the years including Chrissie Wellington, Natascha Badmann, Frederik Van Lierde, Lucy Charles-Barclay, and others.
Ironman SA operations director Michele Bronkhorst said: “It has been incredible to see this event grow to become what it is today. The impact it has had on Nelson Mandela Bay and the South African triathlon scene.
“Today this city is known as the Ironman city of Africa having been home to the only Ironman on the African continent.
“We are excited to stage an unforgettable event for our athletes and the city next year to mark 20 years in Nelson Mandela Bay.”
The 20th-anniversary edition will see the event weekend returning to its original format with March 30 belonging exclusively to the Ironman athletes.
Returning the spotlight to those who will swim 3.8km, bike 180.2km, and run 42.2km on the world-renowned course.
Preceding the main event on March 29 will be the annual Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge.
The Isuzu 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay will be introduced to the Ironman weekend for the first time alongside the return of Ironkids South Africa.
The 5150 NMB triathlon, which consists of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run, previously took place as a standalone triathlon at Kings Beach.
This will now form part of the Ironman weekend at Hobie Beach in 2025 and finish on the same red carpet as the African Championship.
The weekend’s events will offer something for everyone and athletes of all levels giving friends, family, and children of the Ironman athletes as well as the wider Bay community an opportunity to be part of the weekend and to get their very own moment on the famed Ironman red carpet.
Early access registration for the Isuzu Ironman African Championship opens on June 11 with general registration opening June 17.
Registration for the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge, Isuzu 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay, and Ironkids SA open at a later date.
