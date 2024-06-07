Former Herald and Evening Post sports editor Stan Terblanche died on Thursday, aged 79.
Born on February 16, 1945, Terblanche spent 37 years as a rugby writer and later sports editor at the Eastern Cape newspapers before retiring in February 2010. He also worked for the Oosterlig in his earlier years.
He once described the highlight of his career as covering the 1994 tour of New Zealand with coach Ian McIntosh's Springboks.
The ex-Pearson learner was also a giant in the rugby industry, having played for and coached Eastern Province spanning three decades.
After representing EP at scrumhalf in the first-ever Craven Week in 1964 in East London, Terblanche played numerous brilliant senior games in the black and red hooped jersey between 1968 and 1972.
He also faced the British and Irish Lions in 1968, the Wallabies in 1969 and New Zealand in 1970.
A serious concussion sustained in a club match for the Park Drive club Olympics cut short his career at 29.
He then turned to coaching and mentored the EP team from 1978 to 1987. His 1987 team included the likes of Springboks Danie Gerber, Anton Barnard, Garth Wright and Frans Erasmus.
He is survived by wife Valerie and son Gary.
HeraldLIVE
Former sports editor, rugby man Stan Terblanche dies
Sports editor
Image: GETTY IMAGES
Former Herald and Evening Post sports editor Stan Terblanche died on Thursday, aged 79.
Born on February 16, 1945, Terblanche spent 37 years as a rugby writer and later sports editor at the Eastern Cape newspapers before retiring in February 2010. He also worked for the Oosterlig in his earlier years.
He once described the highlight of his career as covering the 1994 tour of New Zealand with coach Ian McIntosh's Springboks.
The ex-Pearson learner was also a giant in the rugby industry, having played for and coached Eastern Province spanning three decades.
After representing EP at scrumhalf in the first-ever Craven Week in 1964 in East London, Terblanche played numerous brilliant senior games in the black and red hooped jersey between 1968 and 1972.
He also faced the British and Irish Lions in 1968, the Wallabies in 1969 and New Zealand in 1970.
A serious concussion sustained in a club match for the Park Drive club Olympics cut short his career at 29.
He then turned to coaching and mentored the EP team from 1978 to 1987. His 1987 team included the likes of Springboks Danie Gerber, Anton Barnard, Garth Wright and Frans Erasmus.
He is survived by wife Valerie and son Gary.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Sport
Sport
Rugby