Fourth seed Alexander Zverev kept his bid for an elusive first Grand Slam title alive by reaching a fourth straight semifinal at the French Open with a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.
Zverev will play seventh seed Casper Ruud in the last four after holder Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the other quarterfinal with a knee injury, and the German got there after some testing moments midway through the clash.
The former US Open runner-up took control and claimed the see-sawing first set after a crucial break in the seventh game, but was dragged into a dogfight in the next after the duo swapped serves again and went to a tiebreak.
Zverev fought from 4-0 down in the tiebreak and reached set point after a breathless 39-shot rally, doubling his lead in the contest shortly after and soaking up the applause from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.
De Minaur gifted his opponent a break and a 4-2 lead with a double fault but battled tenaciously to recover it three games later, only to surrender serve again with Zverev closing out the victory thanks to an unforced error.
“I stayed calm,” Zverev told reporters.
“I knew that the conditions today are extremely difficult to hit winners. I knew that it has to go a long way sometimes, and that's what I did in the tiebreak.
“The serve today didn't play such a big role as it did maybe the other days just because it was very, very slow.”
Zverev, 27, will be making his fourth consecutive semifinal appearance at the event as he looks to capture his first Grand Slam title. — Reuters
Zverev downs De Minaur and returns to French Open semis
Image: Christian Liewig/Corbis/Getty Images
