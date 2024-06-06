The sixth round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship takes place on Saturday evening at the dirt oval circuit situated along Victoria Drive.
There will be a host of out-of-town drivers in attendance to get in some valuable practice time for the DO4SA Nationals that are set to take place at Victory Raceway on September 20-21.
Making the trip up from the George and Oudtshoorn clubs are 1660 racers Marius Wagener, Bernard Wessels, Martin Diener, Jacques Snyman and Christo Beneke, with American Saloon drivers Corne’ Martin and SA2 Riaan Jacobs as well as Hot Rod stars Novello Coetzee and Coenie Meyer with young JP du Plessis competing in the Junior Hot Rod class.
Classes that will be competing are the Junior Hot Rods, 2.1 Modifieds, V8 American Saloons, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods and Heavy Metals.
The main gates open to spectators at 1pm with the racing action set to start at 5pm and there is trackside parking available. Spectators can now enjoy the added benefit of listening to the live race commentary in the comfort of their own vehicles after the installation of a short-distance FM transmitter at the circuit.
Upcoming June events
8: Rover Enduro Series, Fun Day; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race round six
14-15: National ROK Karting at Celso Scribante Circuit on Victoria Drive.
15: Rover Enduro SX, Fun Day
15-16: Fast Track Road Rally
22: Regional and Club Karting Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Scene set for another humdinger at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
The sixth round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship takes place on Saturday evening at the dirt oval circuit situated along Victoria Drive.
There will be a host of out-of-town drivers in attendance to get in some valuable practice time for the DO4SA Nationals that are set to take place at Victory Raceway on September 20-21.
Making the trip up from the George and Oudtshoorn clubs are 1660 racers Marius Wagener, Bernard Wessels, Martin Diener, Jacques Snyman and Christo Beneke, with American Saloon drivers Corne’ Martin and SA2 Riaan Jacobs as well as Hot Rod stars Novello Coetzee and Coenie Meyer with young JP du Plessis competing in the Junior Hot Rod class.
Classes that will be competing are the Junior Hot Rods, 2.1 Modifieds, V8 American Saloons, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods and Heavy Metals.
The main gates open to spectators at 1pm with the racing action set to start at 5pm and there is trackside parking available. Spectators can now enjoy the added benefit of listening to the live race commentary in the comfort of their own vehicles after the installation of a short-distance FM transmitter at the circuit.
Upcoming June events
8: Rover Enduro Series, Fun Day; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race round six
14-15: National ROK Karting at Celso Scribante Circuit on Victoria Drive.
15: Rover Enduro SX, Fun Day
15-16: Fast Track Road Rally
22: Regional and Club Karting Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Pages
Soccer
Cricket