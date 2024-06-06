Sport

Gelant changes focus to Durban after conquering harsh Gqeberha weather

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 06 June 2024

Soon after winning his second Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon title, Elroy Gelant has set his sights on winning the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km Run.

The July 7 race will start at Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and finish on the Durban beachfront...

