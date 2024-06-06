Boston Celtics take on Dallas Mavericks in NBA finals opener

Five-time NBA all-star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA all-star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will host five-time NBA all-star Luka Doncic, eight-time NBA all-star Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks when the NBA finals, presented by YouTube, tips off at Boston’s TD Garden on Friday at 2.30am. (CAT and SA time).
This is the first time the Celtics and the Mavericks meet in the NBA finals.
This also marks the sixth consecutive season in which the NBA will crown a different champion.
The Celtics or Mavericks will follow the Raptors (2018/2019), Lakers (2019/2020), Bucks (2020/2021), Warriors (2021/2022) and Nuggets (2022/2023) as the most recent NBA champions.
The only other time in league history with six different champions in a six-season span was 1974/1975-1979/1980.
The Celtics finished the regular season on top of the Eastern Conference, with the league’s best 64-18, and have dropped only two games in this year’s playoff campaign.
They are coming in fresh, with their last game played on May 27, when they completed the sweep of the Indiana Pacers in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Tatum is leading the team in points (26 per game), rebounds (10.4 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) this postseason, and will look to take care of business once again when the battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy begins in the early hours of Friday morning.
He realises the enormity of the task at hand.
“We only hang NBA championship banners, right? Seventeen of them. Some of the greatest players to ever play this game wore this uniform.
“All of us are honoured to follow in their footsteps, the way they paved for us to live out our dream,” he said.
For the Mavs, it is their first trip to the NBA finals since their 2011 championship season.
They cannot ask for more of Doncic, who has been dominating their playoffs campaign on both sides of the floor with 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Doncic is the 2023/2024 NBA scoring leader and his career playoff scoring average of 31.1 points per game is the second highest in NBA history, behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg).
“First time here. Hopefully, it’s not the last game. But never take it for granted.
“You never know if you are going to come back, so just enjoy the experience,” he said.
The Celtics and Mavericks have both thrived on the road in the playoffs.
Boston are unbeaten on the road (6-0), while Dallas have won five straight road playoff games and are 7-2 on the road this postseason.
The Celtics beat the Mavericks twice in the regular season, winning 119-110 on January 22 in Dallas, and 138-110 on March 1 in Boston.
The NBA finals will air on ESPN (live), NBA League Pass live and on-demand and SABC (delayed) in SA:
- Game 1: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 7 June (2.30am CAT)
- Game 2: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 10 June (2am CAT)
- Game 3: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 13 June (2.30am CAT)
- Game 4: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 15 June (2.30am CAT)
- Game 5: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 18 June (2.30am CAT)*
- Game 6: Mavericks vs. Celtics, 21 June (2.30am CAT)*
- Game 7: Celtics vs. Mavericks, 24 June (2am CAT)* — NBA Africa
* If necessary
