Madibaz karatekas click into gear ahead of USSA champs

Hosts Madibaz claimed a medal haul of 18 at the Nelson Mandela University Semi-Contact Senior Karate Open to click into gear ahead of the upcoming University Sports SA tournament.
The Open, which took place at Missionvale Campus in Gqeberha, attracted 70 competitors.
They included karatekas from the Southern Cape as well as from the universities of Fort Hare and Rhodes.
Madibaz coach sensei Adré Weideman hailed the event as a great success and said it was poised to take a permanent spot on the university’s sporting calendar.
“There were a couple of reasons for staging this tournament,” she said.
“Providing exposure for senior competitors [aged 16 and above] from local dojos and preparing our student athletes for the USSAs at the end of June.”
She said it presented the perfect opportunity to measure themselves against karatekas from clubs outside Nelson Mandela Bay and therefore gave them a glimpse at what they needed to improve on.
The tournament was held in the traditional format, which meant individual and team kata and kumite disciplines.
Led by Luchay Weideman, who claimed four golds, the Madibaz took their chance with both fists.
Arden Harris picked up two golds and two silvers, while there were further gold medals for Benito Selicki and Quan Potgieter.
They also shone in the team section, where the men claimed gold in the kata and the women golds in both disciplines. Rhodes annexed the gold medal in the men’s kumite.
Weideman said the results indicated that the sport was healthy at Mandela University.
“Overall Madibaz karate is progressing nicely and tournaments such as these are essential for its continued development. Our athletes need this sort of competition to stay on top of their game throughout the year.”
In March, Harris and both Adré and Luchay Weideman were selected for the national team after placing on the podium in their respective divisions at the national championships.
The coach acknowledged the role Madibaz Sport karate manager Sipho Sibande played in staging the event.
“He worked tirelessly to assist us in making the tournament a reality.”
She also thanked sponsors Roberto Boni Architects, FreshStop Redstar and Jack’s Bagels for coming to the party.
Madibaz’s medal haul: Luchay Weideman (4 golds), Arden Harris (2 golds, 2 silvers), Carlyn Camineth (1 bronze), Sumayah Dolley (1 bronze), Benito Selicki (1 gold, 1 silver), Quan Potgieter (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), women’s team (2 golds) and men’s team (1 gold). — Full Stop Communicaions
Madibaz karatekas click into gear ahead of USSA champs
Hosts claim 18 medals at NMU senior tournament
Image: Supplied
Hosts Madibaz claimed a medal haul of 18 at the Nelson Mandela University Semi-Contact Senior Karate Open to click into gear ahead of the upcoming University Sports SA tournament.
The Open, which took place at Missionvale Campus in Gqeberha, attracted 70 competitors.
They included karatekas from the Southern Cape as well as from the universities of Fort Hare and Rhodes.
Madibaz coach sensei Adré Weideman hailed the event as a great success and said it was poised to take a permanent spot on the university’s sporting calendar.
“There were a couple of reasons for staging this tournament,” she said.
“Providing exposure for senior competitors [aged 16 and above] from local dojos and preparing our student athletes for the USSAs at the end of June.”
She said it presented the perfect opportunity to measure themselves against karatekas from clubs outside Nelson Mandela Bay and therefore gave them a glimpse at what they needed to improve on.
The tournament was held in the traditional format, which meant individual and team kata and kumite disciplines.
Led by Luchay Weideman, who claimed four golds, the Madibaz took their chance with both fists.
Arden Harris picked up two golds and two silvers, while there were further gold medals for Benito Selicki and Quan Potgieter.
They also shone in the team section, where the men claimed gold in the kata and the women golds in both disciplines. Rhodes annexed the gold medal in the men’s kumite.
Weideman said the results indicated that the sport was healthy at Mandela University.
“Overall Madibaz karate is progressing nicely and tournaments such as these are essential for its continued development. Our athletes need this sort of competition to stay on top of their game throughout the year.”
In March, Harris and both Adré and Luchay Weideman were selected for the national team after placing on the podium in their respective divisions at the national championships.
The coach acknowledged the role Madibaz Sport karate manager Sipho Sibande played in staging the event.
“He worked tirelessly to assist us in making the tournament a reality.”
She also thanked sponsors Roberto Boni Architects, FreshStop Redstar and Jack’s Bagels for coming to the party.
Madibaz’s medal haul: Luchay Weideman (4 golds), Arden Harris (2 golds, 2 silvers), Carlyn Camineth (1 bronze), Sumayah Dolley (1 bronze), Benito Selicki (1 gold, 1 silver), Quan Potgieter (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), women’s team (2 golds) and men’s team (1 gold). — Full Stop Communicaions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Pages
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Cricket