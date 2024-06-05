Sport

Madibaz karatekas click into gear ahead of USSA champs

Hosts claim 18 medals at NMU senior tournament

05 June 2024
The Madibaz who competed in the recent karate tournament hosted by Nelson Mandela University were, back from left, Darian Kramer, Benito Selicki, Chanté Erasmus, Adré Weideman (head coach), Nezaan Swartz, Galliano Boni, Quan Potgieter, Carlyn Camineth, and front, Ryanne Titus, Khaleeq Ahmed, Diba the Madibaz mascot, Luchay Weideman and Arden Harris
READY TO FIGHT: The Madibaz who competed in the recent karate tournament hosted by Nelson Mandela University were, back from left, Darian Kramer, Benito Selicki, Chanté Erasmus, Adré Weideman (head coach), Nezaan Swartz, Galliano Boni, Quan Potgieter, Carlyn Camineth, and front, Ryanne Titus, Khaleeq Ahmed, Diba the Madibaz mascot, Luchay Weideman and Arden Harris
Image: Supplied

Hosts Madibaz claimed a medal haul of 18 at the Nelson Mandela University Semi-Contact Senior Karate Open to click into gear ahead of the upcoming University Sports SA tournament.

The Open, which took place at Missionvale Campus in Gqeberha, attracted 70 competitors.

They included karatekas from the Southern Cape as well as from the universities of Fort Hare and Rhodes.

Madibaz coach sensei Adré Weideman hailed the event as a great success and said it was poised to take a permanent spot on the university’s sporting calendar.

“There were a couple of reasons for staging this tournament,” she said.

“Providing exposure for senior competitors [aged 16 and above] from local dojos and preparing our student athletes for the USSAs at the end of June.”

She said it presented the perfect opportunity to measure themselves against karatekas from clubs outside Nelson Mandela Bay and therefore gave them a glimpse at what they needed to improve on.

The tournament was held in the traditional format, which meant individual and team kata and kumite disciplines.

Led by Luchay Weideman, who claimed four golds, the Madibaz took their chance with both fists.

Arden Harris picked up two golds and two silvers, while there were further gold medals for Benito Selicki and Quan Potgieter.

They also shone in the team section, where the men claimed gold in the kata and the women golds in both disciplines. Rhodes annexed the gold medal in the men’s kumite.

Weideman said the results indicated that the sport was healthy at Mandela University.

“Overall Madibaz karate is progressing nicely and tournaments such as these are essential for its continued development. Our athletes need this sort of competition to stay on top of their game throughout the year.”

In March, Harris and both Adré and Luchay Weideman were selected for the national team after placing on the podium in their respective divisions at the national championships.

The coach acknowledged the role Madibaz Sport karate manager Sipho Sibande played in staging the event.

“He worked tirelessly to assist us in making the tournament a reality.”

She also thanked sponsors Roberto Boni Architects, FreshStop Redstar and Jack’s Bagels for coming to the party.

Madibaz’s medal haul: Luchay Weideman (4 golds), Arden Harris (2 golds, 2 silvers), Carlyn Camineth (1 bronze), Sumayah Dolley (1 bronze), Benito Selicki (1 gold, 1 silver), Quan Potgieter (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), women’s team (2 golds) and men’s team (1 gold). — Full Stop Communicaions

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read