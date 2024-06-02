Gelant, Nare brave nasty weather to win NMB 21km title

It had been 10 years since Elroy Gelant last won the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon but on Saturday he turned back the clock, braved nasty weather and fought his way to victory at Pollok Beach.
As the rain hammered down, hundreds of athletes lined up in Summerstrand for the 10th edition of the race which incorporates the Athletics SA (ASA) Half Marathon Championships.
Gelant immediately took the pace out hard and was followed by 2021 champion Precious Mashele.
But the blustery conditions meant that the chasing pack, including defending champion Thabang Mosiako, Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo and Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) athlete George Kusche, soon fell back.
Gelant and Mashele as the leading men passed the 10km mark in 31:30, an indication of the challenging conditions.
But the second half of the race produced fireworks as Gelant, Mosiako and 21km debutant Nicholas Seoposengwe surged as they ran past the Nelson Mandela University and worked together to drop Kusche and Mofolo while moving away from the large leading bunch of more than 10 contenders.
Taking the final U-turn on Beach Road as they headed back to the finish line 2.5km away, only Gelant and Mosiako were left.
The 37-year-old Gelant, the first edition winner in 2014, powered into the wind and away from Mosiako to win his second national title in four weeks as he crossed the finish line in 1:03:54.
A fast-finishing chasing bunch made up of 2022 champion Namakoe Nkhasi from the Mountain Kingdom, Mashele and Mofolo caught Mosiako and Seoposengwe as Nkhasi finished as the runner-up in 1:04:04 and Mashele took third in 1:04:05 for Central Gauteng Athletics (AGN), Mofolo fourth (1:04:05) and Mosiako fifth (1:04:15) for the host province.
“The race was challenging with the weather conditions.
“I think it was more the [weather] conditions than the athletes themselves,” Gelant said.
“But I am happy with my performance, it wasn’t easy in terms of the race.
“However, I told myself I just need to use the wind and maybe get a gap from the others when I go with the wind, especially when I am using my leg speed.
“My game plan was to use the wind and just relax against the wind. I just told myself if I could make a gap, if I was running with the wind.
“That was my strategy going into the race and I told myself it’s going to be like a chase game.
“It’s going to be a tactical game so I just need to make the right move at the right time.”
Gelant said he was still awaiting confirmation for an Olympic spot.
In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare dominated from the start as she led from gun to tape to win in 1:12:01 ahead of her compatriot, Diniya Abaraya’s, 1:12:31 who finished as the first junior.
Lesotho’s Blandina Makatisi earned third place in 1:13:39 while Glenrose Xaba in fourth overall (1:13:and 42) finished as the first South African to defend her national title.
“The weather was tough. I’ve never encountered this kind of weather before,” she said.
“I’ve been here racing for a very long time and this was the first time I encountered this.
“Especially on your way back, the wind is against you and it pushes you.
“There was even a time when it almost pushed me into the bike.”
HeraldLIVE
Gelant, Nare brave nasty weather to win NMB 21km title
Blustery conditions take toll on chasing pack in Bay race
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
