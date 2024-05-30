Sparks set to fly at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The South African Endurance Series returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend for the 5 Hours of Scribante Night Race to honour the legacy of Celso Scribante who passed away in October last year.
Multiple South African champion and hometown hero Michael Stephen has joined forces with Nick Adcock and PoloCup Champion Charl Visser in a move that sees them as outright favourites to take overall line honours in their Ford V8-powered Nova Proto NPO2.
Visser obliterated the lap record in the same car at Zwartkops raceway in April, when he became the first person to ever go under the 57 seconds mark around the 2.4km long circuit setting a new benchmark of 56,914 seconds.
Adcock is certainly on a roll and has just returned from racing in the Ultimate Cup Endurance Series in Portimao where he and his team finished in third place overall and in second place in the Nova Proto class.
Twenty four cars have been entered into 5 Hour Endurance race that is set to start at 4pm and it also includes a 1 Hour dash where Aldo Scribante will be driving his Scribante Concrete-backed Lamborghini Huracán.
The Endurance series forms part of an action-packed race day with spectators being treated to thirteen hours of on-track action where the third round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship kicks off the action at 8am with Modified Saloons, Historics & Classic’s, Open-tops, Retros, National Super-Vee single seaters and motorcycles all adding to the action.
The modified saloons should be a real humdinger with 27 cars already having entered and in the mix will be the Summit Racing VW Polos of Nathan Victor and Jeandre’ Marais, Charl & Kyle Visser in their VW Polos, Charl Arangies in a GT3 Porsche as well as eight very quick BMWs.
Leading the BMW brigade will be Algoa Motorsport Club Chairman Ian Riddle who will no doubt have his hands full against the likes of local stars Stephan Aucamp, Timothy Ball, Rynhardt Potgieter and Philip Weise and the visiting East London BMW drivers Shaun Gradwell, Paul Berry and Shaun Vallance.
Tickets are available at the gate at R80 per person with free entry to children under the age of 12 years.
Upcoming events
May
31: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June
1: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
8: Rover Enduro Series, fun day; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race
14-15: June National ROK Karting at Celso Scribante Circuit on Victoria Drive.
15-16: Fast Track Road Rally
22: June Regional & Club karting Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Sparks set to fly at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Andre Laubscher
The South African Endurance Series returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend for the 5 Hours of Scribante Night Race to honour the legacy of Celso Scribante who passed away in October last year.
Multiple South African champion and hometown hero Michael Stephen has joined forces with Nick Adcock and PoloCup Champion Charl Visser in a move that sees them as outright favourites to take overall line honours in their Ford V8-powered Nova Proto NPO2.
Visser obliterated the lap record in the same car at Zwartkops raceway in April, when he became the first person to ever go under the 57 seconds mark around the 2.4km long circuit setting a new benchmark of 56,914 seconds.
Adcock is certainly on a roll and has just returned from racing in the Ultimate Cup Endurance Series in Portimao where he and his team finished in third place overall and in second place in the Nova Proto class.
Twenty four cars have been entered into 5 Hour Endurance race that is set to start at 4pm and it also includes a 1 Hour dash where Aldo Scribante will be driving his Scribante Concrete-backed Lamborghini Huracán.
The Endurance series forms part of an action-packed race day with spectators being treated to thirteen hours of on-track action where the third round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship kicks off the action at 8am with Modified Saloons, Historics & Classic’s, Open-tops, Retros, National Super-Vee single seaters and motorcycles all adding to the action.
The modified saloons should be a real humdinger with 27 cars already having entered and in the mix will be the Summit Racing VW Polos of Nathan Victor and Jeandre’ Marais, Charl & Kyle Visser in their VW Polos, Charl Arangies in a GT3 Porsche as well as eight very quick BMWs.
Leading the BMW brigade will be Algoa Motorsport Club Chairman Ian Riddle who will no doubt have his hands full against the likes of local stars Stephan Aucamp, Timothy Ball, Rynhardt Potgieter and Philip Weise and the visiting East London BMW drivers Shaun Gradwell, Paul Berry and Shaun Vallance.
Tickets are available at the gate at R80 per person with free entry to children under the age of 12 years.
Upcoming events
May
31: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June
1: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
8: Rover Enduro Series, fun day; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race
14-15: June National ROK Karting at Celso Scribante Circuit on Victoria Drive.
15-16: Fast Track Road Rally
22: June Regional & Club karting Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road
28-29: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Pages
Cricket
Rugby