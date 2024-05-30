Sport

Five Bay chess players take on African Youth Champs

30 May 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Five chess players from Nelson Mandela Bay will represent SA at the African Youth Championship at Kopanong Hotel and Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni in Gauteng from June 15 to 23.

The players participated in the SA Junior Chess Championship last month in Gauteng, where the top 10 from each age group made the SA team to compete in the African Youth Chess Championship...

