Verstappen says Monaco was cool, race less so

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen dismissed Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix as “a bit boring” after starting and finishing sixth.
Winner of five of the previous seven races this season, and all from pole position, the Dutch driver saw his championship lead over Ferrari's race winner Charles Leclerc trimmed from 48 points to 31.
The race was the first time Verstappen has finished without being on the podium this season. In Australia, he retired after just three laps due to a brake problem.
“Overall the weekend is really cool, just the Sunday is a little bit boring unfortunately, but the scenery is still great,” he told reporters.
“If we can find a way to race a bit better, why not? That would be my preferred solution.”
The top 10 finishers followed grid positions, with no overtaking and an immediate red flag allowing teams to change tyres and thereby avoid further pit stops that might have shaken up the strategy.
“No-one really wanted to stress their tyres too much, because you know you can’t pass around here, so not really exciting. It’s a bit of a shame,” said Verstappen.
The Red Bull driver's words were supported by Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was seventh, as well as McLaren's fourth-placed Lando Norris.
“It was non-eventful. Everyone drove so slowly. So it didn’t matter what tyre you were on. We were driving seconds off the pace,” said Hamilton.
“I don’t know what it was like watching, but I am sure people were falling asleep.”
Norris said the race being halted and restarted had “thrown any fun or any action out of the window”.
“You are just driving around in no-man’s land doing nothing. You don’t feel like there is a lot of things to target and aim for but that is how it has always been here,” said the Briton.
Meanwhile, Alpine's Esteban Ocon will face consequences for a costly first lap collision with Formula One teammate Pierre Gasly, principal Bruno Famin said on Sunday.
Ocon was handed a 10-second penalty, which translated into a five-place grid drop for the next race in Canada after stewards ruled he caused the collision at Portier that pitched his car high into the air and out of the race.
“It was clear to us that the collision was caused solely by the overly ambitious overtaking attempt, from too far back,” they said.
Ocon apologised afterwards on social media, recognising the collision was his fault and the gap he went for had been too small.
Famin told Canal+ television: “It's sad, this kind of incident. It's exactly what we didn't want to see. And there will be the appropriate consequences.”
Gasly finished 10th for the final point, doubling Alpine's tally so far in eight races.
The Frenchman said such incidents should not happen between teammates.
“It was a clear instruction from the team on what to do, what we were supposed to do, and this wasn’t respected,” he told reporters.
“Potentially we could have maybe scored points with both cars. We’ll talk about it, I’m sure we’ll move on and find solutions in the future.” — Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
