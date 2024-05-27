SA Indoor Hockey women clinch first African title in 10 years

In a thrilling rematch of the previous Indoor African Cup final, the Spar SA Indoor Hockey women emerged victorious over Namibia at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund, reclaiming the title of African champions.
Despite both teams having already secured spots at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the game was fiercely contested, driven by national pride.
The game’s first significant moment saw a Laylaa Davids attempt saved by Namibia’s Petro Stoffberg.
However, Davids quickly made her mark by assisting Tegan Fourie, who scored her 71st international goal in her 71st start, putting SA ahead.
SA extended their lead with a stunning goal from Jess Lardant, who fired a penalty corner into the top corner, making it 2-0 by the first break.
Namibia fought back, earning a penalty corner that was cleared off the line, but an unforced error allowed SA to counterattack.
Laiken Brisset fed Davids, who made no mistake, increasing the lead to 3-0 by halftime.
Namibia’s Jivanka Kruger set up Jerrica Bartlett to pull one back, igniting the home crowd.
Both teams’ goalkeepers made critical saves, maintaining the 3-1 scoreline into the final quarter.
Namibia launched a comeback with Kiana Cormack scoring twice, once from a turnover and then from a penalty corner, levelling the game at 3-3 and setting the crowd alight.
SA's Sarah Paget made crucial saves to keep the score tied, sending the game to a shootout.
In the shootout, the teams remained deadlocked after three rounds.
Finally, Fourie, the 2023 SA Indoor Hockey Player of the Year, delivered the decisive goal, securing SA’s first continental crown in a decade.
Meanwhile, hosts Namibia upset the SA men’s team in the final of the Indoor African Cup on Sunday.
Namibia beat SA in a dramatic penalty shootout to clinch the continental title.
The SA men aimed to reaffirm their dominance in African hockey as they sought to retain their title as African champions.
Though both teams had already qualified for the Indoor World Cup in Croatia, pride was still very much at stake, creating a tense atmosphere.
The opening quarter saw few chances, with a notable save from DJ Strauss keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.
The second quarter mirrored the first in its defensive intensity.
SA had a golden opportunity with a penalty stroke, but Mustapha Cassiem’s attempt was brilliantly saved by Strauss, leaving the score level at halftime.
The game’s much-needed breakthrough came from Cassiem, who, with his back to the goal, executed a trademark roundhouse shot into the bottom corner.
Cassiem soon turned provider, setting up Dalpiarro Langford for a swift counterattack goal.
Cullin de Jager’s impressive triple save was followed by Fagan Hansen pulling one back for Namibia from a penalty corner.
Just before the break, Hansen equalised from another penalty corner, setting up a thrilling final 10 minutes.
In the final quarter, Cassiem once again showcased his talent with a stunning finish into the roof of the net, but Namibia quickly equalised through Cody van der Merwe.
The match ended in a draw, leading to a shootout.
The shootout extended to five rounds, with Namibia emerging victorious.
Captain Strauss was the hero, leading the underdogs to a landmark win over SA. — BLD Communications
SA Indoor Hockey women clinch first African title in 10 years
Hosts Namibia go down in dramatic four-round shootout
Image: ZAC ZINN
