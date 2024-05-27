Davis Riley wins at Colonial as tour continues to mourn Grayson Murray

This was just the type of tournament result Davis Riley needed, coming at an ideal time on the PGA Tour.
“I'm trying to get the season going a little bit,” Riley said. “To get a win kind of catapults me.”
Riley shot an even-par 70 to secure his first individual title on the PGA Tour, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by five strokes Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Riley's tournament total of 14-under 266 earned him the $1.638 million top prize. This came while playing the final round in a pairing with world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.
“I'm starting to get to some of the better golf I played, certainly pro golf,” said Riley, who has made 90 starts on the tour. “I'm proud of the way I stayed in it and I just kind of hung in there and played some really good golf coming down the stretch.”
Keegan Bradley turned in a final-round 67 to tie with Scheffler (71) for second place at 9 under. Scheffler was four strokes back when the day began. Collin Morikawa (68) placed fourth at 8 under.
No serious challengers emerged in the final round as Riley responded to each of his four bogeys with a par. He played the frontside at even-par 35, yet increased his lead to six shots.
“I just wasn't able to put as much pressure as I would have hoped to put on Davis early in the round and he just kind of cruised all day,” Scheffler said.
Despite Riley's breakthrough, there also was a sombre tone at the tournament just one day after PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray, who entered the event and played parts of two rounds, died from suicide.
His parents released a statement revealing the cause of death, expressing their devastation, and thanking golfers, the PGA Tour and others for their support.
“Obviously it was pretty difficult to come to play golf,” Scheffler said. “But like his parents said, he would have wanted the tournament to continue.”
Golfers and caddies wore red and black ribbons on their caps or shirts Sunday in memory of Murray, who often wore colours of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL for Sunday rounds.
“A sad day and I have a heavy heart for his family,” Riley said.
Riley's only previous PGA Tour victory came in the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event with Nick Hardy as his partner. He was a runner-up when he lost in a playoff two years ago in the Valspar Championship.
This final round mostly lacked drama, with the margin reaching seven strokes after Riley's birdie on No 11.
Bradley was within three shots until a bogey on the final hole, where he had posted par in each of the first three rounds. So Riley led by four with three holes to complete.
Bradley shared the day's best round with Tom Hoge, Lucas Grover and Peter Malnati.
“My best round of the year, probably,” Bradley said. “Hung in there. I really felt comfortable out there in contention, which is not always the case. I'm really proud of the way I played.”
Riley, 27, is from Mississippi and played collegiate golf for Alabama. He turned pro in 2019.
Sepp Straka (70) of Austria was the top international finisher, tying for fifth at 5 under with Mac Meissner (68), Pierceson Coody (74) and Hayden Buckley (74).
Defending champion Emiliano Grillo (71) of Argentina ended up 64th at 6 over. — Field Level Media
Davis Riley wins at Colonial as tour continues to mourn Grayson Murray
Image: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
