The fifth round of the PE Oval Track Raceway Club Championship takes place tomorrow at the PEOTR circuit situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area.
The classes that will be competing are Rookies, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1L Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
Added into the exciting mix of classes is a 1600 Saloon Challenge with a total of R18 000 in prize money up for grabs for the top three finishers.
The 1600 class has undergone a make-over in recent months with restrictions on certain engine modifications having been put into place to make it a fair and affordable class to race in and the past few races have provided some really close racing among the top protagonists with Daniel Renison’s early dominance having all but disappeared.
Deon Kretzmann will be hoping for a change in luck as he has endured some tough incidents of late and his team have been burning the midnight oil to rebuild the front end of his Golf after having been pushed into the wall at the last round of the regional championship at Victory Raceway at the beginning of the month.
Young Keegan Ellard has had a consistent season thus far and he’ll be hoping to keep that consistency going as he takes on the likes of Dawid Grundlingh, Donavan Lee, JP Coetzee, Ruben Barnard, Francois Engelbrecht, Rex Beeton and Reghard Joubert.
Joubert has been a revelation in the 1600 class after plying his trade in the Rookie class for two seasons and is certainly punching way above his fighting weight with some impressive performances.
Gates open to spectators at 12.30pm and there is free trackside parking available. There will be a wide variety of food stalls available, with racing scheduled to start at 5pm.
Tickets are R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children u/12 years old.
HeraldLIVE
Money on the line at PE Oval Track Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
HeraldLIVE
