National motocross rider and motocross coach Andrew Wren performed a record jump at the Rover Motorcycle Club on Saturday to the delight of a large appreciative crowd that had turned up to watch the lunchtime demonstration.
The jump that was done by launching off a purpose-built ramp over a 22m gap saw Wren landing almost 25m away and reaching a height of about 20m.
This is the first time in the Eastern Cape that a jump of this magnitude has ever been achieved and it formed part of a Supercross Funday at Rover to relaunch its remodelled Supercross track at its Victoria Drive facility.
Supercross is a newer version of motocross and takes place on shorter, more compact circuits that are often built into sports stadiums and arenas around the world where spectators have the luxury of seeing the entire track layout.
Saturday’s Supercross Fun Day proved to be a hit among both competitors and spectators alike as a variety of races were held, ranging from juniors to seasoned pros, as well as a novel relay race where teams were made up of a junior, lady and pro rider all competing on junior bikes.
What was particularly impressive to see were the number of little children on their small electric bikes and PW50s that were out enjoying their time in the dirt.
With some further earthworks to be done in the future to clear spectator viewing areas adjacent to the circuit, it is set to become a firm favourite among Supercross followers.
Wren flies into record books at Rover
Image: SHAUN ENGLER
