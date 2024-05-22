J-Bay Wind Farm MTB Classic and Trail Run returns

Entries have opened for the J-Bay Wind Farm MTB Classic and Trail Run in Jeffreys Bay on June 22.
The long-running, iconic event, sponsored by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm and part of the J-Bay Surf Festival, offers athletes a unique experience of racing, promoting adventure and environmental stewardship.
The event caters to various fitness levels and skill sets, offering multiple MTB distances and trail run options with the race village at Mentorskraal offering a lifestyle experience for the family.
“We're thrilled to continue support for this beloved local event as the title sponsor,” Asset Director at Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm Pieter Oosthuizen said.
“It’s a unique race, allowing cyclists to traverse through a wind farm — a feature exclusive to this one-day event in Africa,” he said.
“The ethos of mountain biking, a clean and carbon-free sport, perfectly mirrors our commitment at the wind farm. Embedded within the larger surf festival, it truly resonates with our community's spirit.”
The event offers something for everyone, with routes catering to diverse fitness levels and skill sets on both the mountain bike and trail running side:
- 60km MTB (990m vertical gain): The ultimate challenge awaits riders on this route, featuring diverse terrain and exhilarating descents, culminating in a thrilling conclusion through the newly introduced Mentorskraal single-track.
- 30km MTB (480m vertical gain): With picturesque landscapes and thrilling descents, this route showcases brilliant single-track sections and stunning views of the Kabeljauws Valley, ensuring a memorable journey for participants.
- 10km MTB (132m vertical gain): Mirroring the 10km trail run, this mountain bike route promises an equally exhilarating adventure, traversing legendary train line single-track suitable for all skill levels.
- 10km Trail Run (132m vertical gain): Offering increased challenge, this route includes scenic single-track from the 5km route and features the iconic train line single-track overlooking Kabeljauws Beach, providing runners with a breathtaking view as they approach the finish line.
- 5km Trail Run (80m vertical gain): Designed for families and beginners, this route winds through picturesque single-track and dual track paths near the Mentorskraal start and finish venue, promising a delightful experience for all.
Entries for the event can made at www.mountainevents.co.za. — Mountain Events
