Huge field expected for 10th edition of NMB Half Marathon

More than 1,000 runners are expected to line up to celebrate the 10th edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon at Pollok Beachin Summerstrand on June 1.
Organisers expect the biggest turnout ever this year with the support of 88 clubs from all over SA already confirmed and nearly 200 hundred individual entries.
Race director Michael Mbambani said this year's race would welcome the masses to enter and top athletes competing in the ASA Half Marathon Championships.
“Our focus is on creating platforms for local runners to compete and excel,” Mbambani said.
“We have introduced a new trophy this year for the Club with the Best Spirit,” he said of the event organised by EP Athletics.
Local runners are encouraged to take the 21km challenge to achieve their personal best time on the coastal flat route.
Athletes will be able to pick a bus that suits their race finish time goal for the 21km, with pacing buses ranging from a comfortable 2:10 led by Jabulani Dubi to sub-2 hours led by Border Athletics road running chair Phaphama Malusi (known as Papic), and also from East London, Mkhululi Jack, who will lead the sub- 1:45 bus.
Elite Athletic Club's Errol Whittal says running is life-changing. Whittal will be part of the marshal team on race day.
“Though I ran at school, I took myself in hand in 2012 and started running again, weighing 125kg and feeling heavy and slow.
“I stayed committed and built up my fitness and today at a healthy 90kg I can run a sub 3-hour marathon and I’m aiming for my personal best Comrades Marathon this year.
“My advice to anyone who takes up running is to set goals to build your distance from 10km to 15km and then grow, training ideally four days a week, towards your first half marathon.
“Running is addictive and has a positive spin-off into all areas of your life, your diet, work and relationships,” Whittal said.
Well-known local runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who will compete in the Half Marathon, also shared her advice for runners.
“I have been through many challenges, my toughest recent challenge after my maternity break, was the diagnosis of a heart condition, supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) which needed surgery,” Mfunzi said.
“It has been scary returning to running, but I have realised that I must be patient and not rush my fitness to try to return to my old self too quickly.”
“My advice to runners who have been through a challenging time and need to return to running, is to allow yourself time to recover, to make your comeback easier by allowing your body to reset, heal and be grateful that you are alive and able to run and continue to do what you love.”
For the speedier runners up front, great prize money has been set up for the 10th edition of this race.
A generous R100,000 will be going to the winner from a total prize pot of R559,000 with a bonus of the ASA Championship prize money worth R111,000.
Gqeberha runner Thabang Mosiako, who recently won the Two Oceans Half Marathon, will defend his NMB Half Marathon title.
Mosiako won the NMB Half Marathon in a personal best time of 01:00:29, a course record and an EP record time.
The race incorporates the Athletics SA Half Marathon Championship and will attract many elite athletes.
Athletes can enter online at www.webtickets.co.za or at Brian Bands Sports and Sportsman Warehouse.
The closing date for all online and manual entries is on Monday at 5pm.
The collection of race numbers and late entries will be available at registration at the Oyster Catcher venue, First Floor, Southern Sun The Marine Hotel, Summerstrand, on Friday May 31 from 10am to 8pm.
No late entries will be allowed on the morning of the event, and collection of race numbers will only be allowed at the hotel from 5am and 6.30am.
Enquiries: Mike Mbambani on 079-149-6796 or email epa@pe.co.za. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Huge field expected for 10th edition of NMB Half Marathon
Organisers expect biggest turnout ever with support of 88 clubs from all over SA
Image: Richard Pearce Photography
HeraldLIVE
