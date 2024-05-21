Xander Schauffele’s father: ‘No chance’ of LIV Golf defection

Xander Schauffele's first major breakthrough came with major perks.
By winning the PGA Championship on Sunday with a birdie at the 72nd hole, Schauffele is exempt into the PGA Championship for the rest of his career, and he's guaranteed a spot at the other three majors for the next five years.
Of course, that type of job security has fed rumours that Schauffele could defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf and pick up a huge pay cheque while he's guaranteed major access, which is generally harder for LIV players without world ranking points.
But Schauffele's colourful father, Stefan Schauffele, told Golf.com that such a defection is not in the cards.
“No chance,” Stefan Schauffele said in an interview published Monday. “Xander is not chasing the money. Xander is about legacy. And as my opinion — just as his father — there was never a chance.”
The elder Schauffele, who has also served as Xander's swing coach throughout his life, explained that the family listened to LIV's offers in the past.
“What we told LIV in Saudi Arabia, with Xander beside me, was that if there is no path back to the PGA Tour and if there is no chance at World Ranking points we do not have anything to talk about,” Stefan Schauffele said. “Even if you throw hundreds of millions of dollars at him. That word still stands.
Stefan Schauffele has spoken openly on monetary topics before. At last year's Ryder Cup, he said players should be paid directly for their participation (as opposed to donations to their charities). He said his son nearly lost his spot on the US team with the PGA of America after contract issues were raised.
It was rumoured that Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were not wearing their uniform hats for part of the Ryder Cup as a form of protest over not being compensated.
That, in turn, has fuelled Schauffele-to-LIV rumours, as LIV has continued to peel away the world's best golfers with huge guaranteed paydays.
If not LIV, what is next for the 30-year-old PGA champ? He will be a favourite in more majors going forward. Schauffele also moved to No 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, though he said after Sunday's victory that he still feels he's chasing World No 1, Scottie Scheffler.
“Those are valid goals and they're alive, more alive than yesterday,” Stefan Schauffele said.
• Meanwhile, Scheffler's arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, has been postponed until June 3.
Louisville television station WLKY reported that the attorney for Scheffler, Steve Romines, filed a motion to delay and it was granted by a district judge over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell.
Romines said Scheffler would not have been present Tuesday but likely would be on June 3, according to WLKY.
Scheffler was arrested in the predawn hours Friday, shortly after arriving at the golf course, and charged with felony assault of a police officer.
He also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.
Louisville police said an officer was “dragged to the ground” by a vehicle driven by Scheffler, who was trying to bypass a backup caused by the fatal accident earlier that morning.
Romines, hired Friday to represent Scheffler, told reporters that the golfer “didn't do anything wrong.”
“He was following the instructions of another traffic control officer and trying to get into the facility to warm up and work out,” Romines said.
Scheffler was released from custody after being booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after his mug was shot taken while wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit.
He was released in time to make his tee time, which was pushed back by 80 minutes for all players because of the traffic jam that resulted from the accident.
Scheffler finished T8 in the event after shooting a final round 65 on Sunday.
Louisville police confirmed Saturday night that the body camera of Officer Bryan Gillis was not in operation during the incident. — Field Level Media
