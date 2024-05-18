Defending champs Nuggets host Timberwolves in hit game on ESPN

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are taking on Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday as the NBA postseason nears its defining stages on ESPN.
In other games, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly-anticipated Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday night.
In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks are leading the series 3-2 and have an opportunity to close it down in Game 6 on Saturday to give them their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000. Brunson has been unstoppable offensively this postseason, leading the league with 33.9 points per game.
Meanwhile, Cameroon’s Siakam (20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game) will use his 2019 NBA championship season experience and make sure the Pacers take care of business at home, where they have not lost yet in the series.
The Pacers were outrebounded 53-29 in Game 5 though, and will need to take care of the ball in the paint. Should they force Game 7, it would come down to one last matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
In Saturday night’s Western Conference Semifinals, the Mavericks (lead 3-2) will look to close out their best-of-seven series against the Thunder at American Airlines Center in Dallas but realise the enormity of the task at hand.
Both teams split their opening games at home, with then Dallas winning Game 5 in Oklahoma City, and now OKC having a chance to steal another one on the road and bring the competition back home for a Game 7.
OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game) and Mavs’ Luka Doncic (27.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9 assists per game) leave about everything on the floor night in and night out, and if the previous games are anything to go by, there is still a lot to play for in this series.
Finally, Sunday night will see Jokic (28.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game) and company trying to forget their disastrous outing in Minnesota on Saturday, which saw them lose Game 6 to the Timberwolves by a staggering 45 points.
Nothing worked for the Nuggets in Game 6 — they were outrebounded 62-43, shot 19.4 percent from behind the arc, and their 70 total points were a season low.
Tied at 3-3, the series now moves for one final game to Denver.
Sunday’s game promises a spectacular finish to the series which saw the Wolves win the first two games, and Denver the following three, including two in a row in Minnesota, until Edwards (30.2 points per game, fourth in the NBA) and company turned their fortunes around in a way which leaves many wondering who will advance to the Western Conference Finals come Sunday night.
NBA on ESPN this weekend:
- Saturday: NY Knicks and Indiana Pacers (Knicks lead 3-2) 2.30am CAT
- Sunday: Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks (Mavs lead 3-2) 2am CAT
- Sunday/Monday: Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets (series tied 3-3). Time TBD
• All the NBA season's games are available in SA on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
Defending champs Nuggets host Timberwolves in hit game on ESPN
Image: NBAE/Getty Images
