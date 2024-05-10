Rally action moves to Paardepoort for second round
The second round of the hugely popular Petrefuel Algoa Rally Championship that comprises seven rounds moves to the dusty roads of the Wolwefontein and Paardepoort area on Saturday for the running of the EMI Paardepoort Rally, which will be run over three stages totalling a race distance of 73.80km.
The rally headquarters and main holding area and service park will be based at the Wolwefontein Hotel just off the R75 main road to Jansenville and the first car is scheduled to start the rally at 10.05am...
