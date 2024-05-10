Night of action awaits at Victory Raceway

The third round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship take place on Saturday evening at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive.
This event not only incorporates round five of their club championship but also sees a 2.1 challenge that has attracted some of the top drivers from around the country.
Local superstar Daniel Renison has a narrow lead of just four points over Branden McPherson with young Rimon Landman a further three points adrift in the regional championship.
They will have their work cut out keeping at bay the likes of Henties de Villiers, Burger van de Westhuizen and Izaan Keller from Oudtshoorn Motor Club, Jackson Paul and Carlo van Zyl from Schoemanspark Speedway in Bloemfontein, defending 2.1-litre champion Christopher Burisch from George Motor Club as well as Mario Verwey and Tian Cloete from Westcoast Oval.
Added to the mix of drivers, in what will no doubt be an epic battle on track, are local competitors Damon Miles, Enrico Els, Malcolm Els, Neville Ellard and Johan Knoesen.
The other classes that will be competing are the fiercely competitive 1660 modified saloons, the 1600 stock saloons, V8 American Saloons, Heavy Metal Saloons and Hot Rods.
In the 1660 regional championship SA1 Marthinus Muller holds a five-point lead over Percy Noah in second with Jason Drake in third a further three points behind.
In the 1600 stock class Daniel Renison has dominated and leads by 43 points from Keegan Ellard with Reghardt Joubert in third just nine points behind.
In the V8 class Juan Roesstorff has had a brilliant season thus far and leads Rohan van Vuuren by 23 points with lady driver Ruzanne Jansen in third six points adrift.
The Heavy Metal class has been dominated by JP Coetzee, who holds a massive 57-point lead over Dane van Tonder with Andries Olwagen in third 12 points behind Van Tonder.
In the Hot Rod class Tiaan Oliphant leads by 58 points, with Nandor Kleywegt in second and Shaun Gough in third with a 28-point deficit.
The racing action is set to start at 5pm and the gates open to spectators at 1pm.
There is trackside parking available to witness what promises to be a major spectacle as Victory Raceway builds up to hosting the DO4SA Nationals on September 20 and 21.
