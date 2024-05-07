Pearson edge Kingswood in netball thriller

Pearson High and Kingswood College were involved in some well-contested netball matches in their annual derby in Makhanda at the weekend, with Pearson excelling to win 11 of the 15 matches.
All the A teams played on Kingswood College indoor courts at their high performance centre, which was a new experience for the Pearson players.
The indoor court was considerably hotter and also loud, given the close proximity of the cheering supporters.
The highlight of the day was the first team match, which Pearson won by five goals.
However, they came up against a highly motivated Kingswood team, who played with determination from the outset.
At the end of the first quarter, Pearson trailed by three goals, but they fought back to reduce the deficit to one goal at halftime.
The Kingswood support added energy to the courtside atmosphere, while both teams’ defence was immaculate during the third quarter, resulting in the status quo being retained as they each scored an equal number of goals.
The stage was set for a thrilling fourth quarter and the Pearson players performed with renewed vigour, working together as a unit and succeeding in blocking Kingswood’s attacking efforts.
They were able to take control and eventually won the match 28-23.
The Summerstrand school will be hoping to continue their rich vein of form this week as prepare to take on Collegiate Girls’ High, who will be celebrating their 150th anniversary.
The Pearson rugby teams travelled to a hot Makanda to play Kingswood on Saturday and despite the conditions, the teams produced attractive running rugby.
Pearson also played matches against St Andrew’s and Mary Waters.
The first team match was an intense affair, with the forwards fiercely contesting possession.
The Kingswood players’ efficient handling and pace out wide made it difficult for Pearson to keep them out and despite a brave fight, the home team ran out 39-11 winners.
The Pearson hockey girls also braved the heat in Makhanda and had an exceptional day as they did not concede a goal in any of their matches.
