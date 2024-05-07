Lifesaving Eastern Cape claim interprovincial title

After dominating the first day of the Lifesaving SA DHL Interprovincial Championships, the Lifesaving Eastern Cape team hung on to clinch the overall title after the surf events concluded at Kings Beach at the weekend.
Six provincial teams converged on Nelson Mandela Bay for the annual contest and the host province, Lifesaving Eastern Cape (LEC), excelled in the pool events at the Newton Park Swimming Pool on Saturday, amassing 826 points.
Archrivals Lifesaving Western Cape (LWC) scored 692 points, followed by Gauteng (523), North West (459), KwaZulu-Natal (423) and Free State (83).
The host team won all three age categories in the pool, scoring 252 points to LWC’s 241 in the nipper division, with North West a distant third on 171.
In the youth category, the LEC youngsters scored 291 points to LWC’s 242, with North West a close third on 239.
LEC seniors scored 283 points to Gauteng’s 231 and LWC’s 209, to wrap up the overall pool title in style.
Sunday morning’s action saw many close finishes in the surf events as Western Cape dominated the flags, beach sprints and beach relays to win the Overall Surf category with 847 points to LEC’s 768.
Lifesaving KwaZulu-Natal placed third on 703, followed by North West (243), Gauteng (205) and Free State (40).
LEC’s nippers scored 233 points in the eight events to win their category, followed by LWC (219) and LKZN (185).
The Western Cape team dominated the youth category, scoring 319 points to LEC’s 264, while LKZN ended third on 249 points.
LWC’s seniors were dominant, scoring 309 points to LEC’s 271, with LKZN a close third on 269.
The host province won the overall nipper contest with 485 points to LWC’s 460, followed by LKZN.
The LWC team narrowly won the youth contest, scoring 561 points to LEC’s 555, with North West (353) in third, followed by LKZN (350) and Gauteng (253).
In the overall seniors division, pool and surf combined, LEC won unexpectedly with 554 points to LWC’s 518, followed by LKZN (474) and Gauteng (294).
The DHL Interprovincial trophy had been in the possession of LWC for the past three years but 2024 saw hosts LEC win the two-day contest with an overall score of 1,594, just 55 points ahead of LWC, who scored 1,539. LKZN were third (1,126), followed by Gauteng (728), North West (702) and Free State (123).
At the conclusion of the event, the Lifesaving SA (LSA) national team was introduced to the large crowd which had gathered to witness the day’s action.
The 24-strong team of 12 women and 12 men will participate in the Lifesaving World Championships from August 20 to September 8 in Gold Coast, Australia.
HeraldLIVE
Lifesaving Eastern Cape claim interprovincial title
Hosts dominate on first day of champs in Gqeberha
