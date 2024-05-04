Banchero led the Magic’s heroics, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds, ultimately leading to Orlando forcing the Game 7 showdown in Cleveland. Franz Wanger added 26 points and five rebounds, and Jalen Suggs got 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Orlando overcame a monster 50-point night from Mitchell, who will look to close out the series when it returns to Cleveland this weekend.
The winners of the Magic-Cavs matchup will face the NBA leaders this season, the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. The Celtics have already secured their spot in the East semifinals defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round.
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks in the second West semifinal. Irving and Doncic combined for 58 points on Friday night and the Mavs eliminated the LA Clippers from the postseason.
In the first Eastern Conference Semi-Final, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
NBA on ESPN this weekend:
Sunday, May 5: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets at 1am (CAT); Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm CAT
• All 2023-24 NBA season games are available in SA on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
Nuggets take on Timberwolves; Cavs host Magic on ESPN this weekend
Image: NBAE/Getty Images
The NBA Playoffs continue on ESPN this weekend when Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado in Game 1 of the West Conference semifinals on Saturday night.
The much-anticipated best-of-seven series will feature some of the most exciting players in the game.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jokic and Jamal Murray have been stellar for the Nuggets in the playoffs so far, and the Nuggets will hope that Murray’s left calf strain will allow him to compete in all the games and make an impact in the series.
Two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will lead the sensational Timberwolves team that has been a revelation of this NBA season.
Meanwhile, the Easter Conference first round will conclude on Sunday night, with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Game 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
The Magic pulled out possibly their biggest win this season, beating the Cavaliers 103-96 and forcing Game 7 in a thriller matchup on Friday night.
