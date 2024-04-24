Injuries hamper SA team in Mandela Boxing Cup
Eastern Cape-based hopefuls find going tough against seasoned counterparts in Durban
Once again injuries hampered the SA team's participation in the recently concluded inaugural Mandela Boxing Cup event in Durban, pushing them out to 14th spot.
Fielding 19 boxers, mostly dominated by new members after regulars decided to pursue professional careers, the SA team found the going tough, especially against their seasoned counterparts from countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, which romped to the gold medal spot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.