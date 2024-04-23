Motherwell Freedom run looks an open race

The Motherwell Freedom Run, the proud platform for many young and promising athletes, will celebrate its 12th edition on Saturday.
The event is the initiative of SA athletics coach Michael Mbambani, who with the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, organised the first Freedom Run on April 2 2011.
“The race will start and finish at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell and will follow an excellent 10km route, one of the best to achieve your personal best time,” Mbambani said.
“The Motherwell Freedom race is accessible, where many youngsters can walk to the event, so we really want to encourage our local junior athletes, aged 14 to 19 years, to participate."
Nearly 700 runners took to the streets of Motherwell last year with Yanga Malusi, of Real Gijimas, finishing first in 29.31, and Ikhamva athlete, Cwenga Nose, in second position in 29.53.
Several senior top athletes will not be competing in the event, so the finish will be wide open for our local young and promising athletes to achieve their best time.
Modern Athlete 2023 Road Runner of the Year Thabang Mosiako, who won the Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon, will not compete. Melikhaya Frans and Simon Sibeko are at the ASA Marathon championships in Durban on Sunday.
Cwenga Nose, who is growing in running confidence at every race, and Nicholas Seoposengwe will be the men to watch at the finish.
Luyanda Tshangana and Desmond Zibi will be defending their top positions in their respective age categories and Desmond has a personal goal in mind too.
“Weather permitting, I want to break my own SA record, which given my training should be within my reach,” said a determined Zibi.
Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, the first women home last year, in 36.40, will defend her title on Freedom Day.
Kayla Nel, of Charlo Athletics Club, who finished in third position last year, and Leigh Callaghan, of Achilles AAA, winner of the recent Kariega Human 21km race, have also confirmed their participation.
Popular local athlete and motivational writer Ntombesintu Mfunzi, of Nedbank Running Club, will use the Freedom race to gauge her fitness as it will be her first race after recent surgery.
The Freedom Run has grown from 176 entries in 2011, and organisers expect a strong turnout of runners to start at 7am.
The 10km is an EPA participation league event and will attract many local clubs and high-profile national athletes keen to compete on this fast route.
Athletes can enter at Brian Bands, The Footballer, Sportsmans Warehouse and UD Sports until pre-entries close on Wednesday at 2pm.
Online entries on www.webtickets.co.za will be accepted until Tuesday.
Entry fees are R100 for 10km, and athletes over 65 years will receive a 50% discount. Temporary licenses will cost R50.
Collection of race numbers (pre-entries) and late entries will be accepted at the EP Athletics office, Westbourne Oval from 2-6pm on Friday. Race number collection will be allowed on race day but no late entries.
For more information, contact Michael Mbambani at 079-149-6796. — LOC EPA
Image: TaniaZ Photography
