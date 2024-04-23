Dominant Davidson triumphs at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Nicholas Davidson in his immaculate VW SupaPolo put in a masterful performance in round two of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship at a busy Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, winning all three heats in the EP Regional Saloon class.
The much-anticipated class A battle between Davidson and East London’s Bevan Schwarz in his very quick V8 Chevrolet Corvette turned into a damp squib, with Schwarz, who had qualified in front by almost two seconds ahead of Davidson, running into slipping clutch problems from the moment the lights went out to start race one.
Davidson disappeared into the distance winning the eight-lap opener by 15 seconds, with Schwarz in second and fellow East London visitor Julian Herman in a VW SupaPolo in third, winning class B.
It was the end of the day for Schwarz, who retired the Corvette for the rest of the day.
In class C, East London all-rounder Wade Wright was in scintillating form in his BMW E36, with young Timothy Ball recovering from early disaster in qualifying, where his bonnet came loose and shattered his windscreen, to win class D in his BMW 328.
Class E was won by Peter Schultz in his Owen Ashley-built Opel SupaCar, with Andrew Meyer taking class F in his newly rebuilt VW Golf Mk1 and Juan van Rooyen winning class X in a VW Polo 1.8 Turbo.
In the Bennett Plumbers Coastal Challenge Series for historic, classic and retro cars, Ian Oberholzer was back to his best in his British Touring Car spec Volvo 850 Wagon, winning the Retro Classic class after a battle with Patrick Hanly in a Caterham S3.
In class C Darryn Vice returned to winning ways in his Ford Anglia and Pat Fourie claimed victory in class D in his Nissan Maxima, with Ron Scott taking the class E win in his Ford Escort 1600 Sport and class X won by Angelique Griffin in her neat Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint.
Alwyn Kretzmann put in yet another consistent performance in the retro class to romp home to victory after a faultless day in his Suzuki Hyabusa-powered Lotus 7.
On two wheels, Western Cape motorcycle rider David Enticott was unstoppable on his Kawasaki ZX10R, taking all three race wins in the unlimited class, Graigen Nel won the 600cc class after a nail-biting battle with Keana Strode, while the Powersport class had a husband and wife finishing in first and second where Jamie Hall edged out his wife Meghan to take overall honours.
In the 300cc class Ashton Heidemann made a welcome return to Scribante, winning all three heats
One of the many highlights of the day was the intense battle and show of riding skill in the very competitive CBR 150/250 & Clubman motorcycle class where Dylan Grobler, Craig Benn and Ruan van Zyl showed the crowd how exciting motorcycle racing can be, with the lead changing hands at almost every corner as the youngsters tried to outsmart each other.
Grobler took the junior class win with Bradley Rehse winning the senior class and Van Zyl taking the Clubman class win.
The race day ended with a 45-minute endurance race for cars that become a race of attrition with only three cars managing to finish.
Father-and-son duo Timothy and Dean Ball in their BMW 328 emerged victorious with East London driver Paul Berry in his BMW E36 in second place and relative newcomer Sarah Benn in her BMW E36 in third.
The index-of-performance award went the way of the Balls with an index of 93.72 % after 35 laps of racing.
The next event at Scribante is the MSA Regional and Club Drag Racing day on the main straight on Saturday April 27.
Dominant Davidson triumphs at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Masterful performance in round two of club regional championship
