Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Kostyuk

Elena Rybakina had little trouble in seeing off Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, her third title this year.
Rybakina adds the Stuttgart title to her wins in the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open this year. For Kostyuk, this was her second final defeat of 2024 after she lost the decider of the San Diego Open in March.
“I want to congratulate Marta of course, been a great tournament, great matches you played here, you're playing really amazing and hopefully we'll play many more finals,” Rybakina said.
The Kazakhstani fourth seed broke to love in the opening game and cruised to the first set, breaking again to make it 5-2 and then holding to love.
Kostyuk had no answer and when her opponent broke serve once more in the first game of the second set, the unseeded Ukrainian cut a forlorn figure as she dropped to her knees.
Rybakina, who defeated world number one and winner of the last two titles Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, showed no mercy and Kostyuk forced her only break points throughout the match when 3-2 down in the second set.
If there was to be a comeback, this was Kostyuk's chance, but the 21-year-old looked close to tears as she failed to take advantage of three break points, constantly looking in frustration at her coach in the crowd.
Rybakina held serve then broke again to make it 5-2 to leave her serving for the match. After hitting 10 aces in her win over Swiatek, she did not need any to dismiss Kostyuk.
“It's an amazing event and I hope to be back here every year, thank you,” Kostyuk said.
“I want to say how incredibly proud I am to see so many Ukrainian flags out here this week.”
• Simona Halep has pulled out of this week's Madrid Open to work on her fitness as the Romanian said she needs more time to get physically ready to compete at the highest level after being out of action for over 18 months.
The former Wimbledon and French Open champion had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport in March and made her return as a wild card at the Miami Open, where she fell in the first round to Paula Badosa.
“Unfortunately my body needs a little more time to be ready and I have made the tough decision not to play in Madrid,” she wrote on X.
“Tough because I want to be back on tour ASAP, but experience tells me not to rush. Thank you to @MutuaMadridOpen who offered me the wild card and to my fans.”
The former world number one was suspended in October 2022 after testing positive for roxadustat — a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells — at the US Open that year.
The 32-year-old was also charged with another offence last year due to irregularities in her athlete biological passport, a method designed to monitor different blood parameters over time to reveal potential doping.
But Halep, who denied any wrongdoing, was allowed to return to action after the Court of Arbitration for Sport cut her ban to nine months after accepting the Romanian's explanation that a contaminated supplement was to blame for her positive drugs test.
Halep was ranked inside the top 10 when she was suspended but has since seen her ranking plummet to 1,146.
The WTA has begun a review of its rules that could see players cleared of doping offences or have their bans reduced return to the circuit with “special rankings” in future, the governing body of women's tennis told Reuters last month. — Reuters
