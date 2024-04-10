Championship thriller at Victory Raceway

The threat of rainy weather may have keep many local spectators away from round four of the Victory Raceway club championship last Saturday evening, but it did little to detract from the action out on the circuit that is very quickly becoming regarded among the drivers as the best prepared dirt oval surface in the country.
The 1660 Modified Saloon class continues to provide the closest competitive racing among some of the best dirt oval racers in the region, where the lead changes with regularity and cars go around the circuit three abreast at times.
Unfortunately for SA champion Marthinus Muller, a burnt piston meant that he was an early retiree from the action as Pieter le Roux put in a consistent performance in all three heats as well as the finals to claim overall honours.
The V8 American class saw Pieta Victor going back to his winning ways in his recently rebuilt car and he fought off Vincent Venter, who was driving a loan car as his own car undergoes repairs.
Venter won the first heat but Victor then dominated, taking the win in the next two heats as well as the final.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Damon Miles was the class act of the event. After having absorbed lots of pressure from Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh, he went on to win all three heats and the final.
Daniel Renison put in an emotional tribute drive in memory of his mother, who sadly passed away last week, to take overall honours in the 1600 Stock Saloon class after being involved in a ding-dong battle with Keegan Ellard.
In the Hot Rod class, Jaco Aylward stormed to the front in heat one and then unfortunately retired close to the end of the race with engine problems, leaving Tiaan Oliphant to take the overall win.
George visitor Charl Walters showed moments of brilliance despite battling with under-steering issues and will no doubt be a threat in the near future.
The heavy metal class, though down on numbers, continues to enthrall the die-hard dirt oval followers who follow the big-bangers.
Neville Ellard in his front wheel drive VW Golf VR6 had a great evening in the slippery conditions to take a clean sweep over Jaco Pitout in second, with Andries Olwagen getting another podium finish in third.
Class results:
1600 Saloons: 1st Daniel Renison; 2nd Keegan Ellard; 3rd Deon Kretzmann.
Hot Rods: 1st Tiaan Oliphant; 2nd Dawid Grundlingh; 3rd Charl Walters.
Heavy Metals: 1st Neville Ellard; 2nd Jaco Pitout; 3rd Andries Olwagen.
1660 Modified Saloons: 1st Pieter le Roux; 2nd Jason Brink; 3rd Jacques Visser.
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Damon Miles; 2nd Dawid Grundlingh; 3rd Bianca Westraadt.
V8 American Saloons: 1st Pieta Victor; 2nd Vincent Venter; 3rd Juan Roesstorff.
Driver of the day: Keegan Ellard.
