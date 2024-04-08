SA's Dean Burmester defeats Sergio Garcia in LIV Golf Miami playoff

SA's Dean Burmester of SA saved par at the second playoff hole to defeat Sergio Garcia of Spain and win LIV Golf Miami for his first LIV victory on Sunday at Trump National Doral.
After both players made par the first time through, they returned to the tee at the par-4 18th, and Garcia's second shot found the water hazard. Burmester reached the green in two shots, and Garcia holed a bogey putt to put the pressure on Burmester to save par.
But there was little to sweat, as Burmester's 3-footer for par was in all the way, giving the 34-year-old his first LIV title after four career wins on the DP World Tour, including two in his native SA last November and December.
“I feel like I've played some really great golf over the last five, six months,” Burmester, who won $4-million (R75m) said.
“The two wins back home in SA before Christmas were special, two tournaments I've wanted to win for a long time and to win the South African Open, which is the second oldest tournament in the world, is a privilege.
“I thought I held myself really well there, and to come here on a golf course like this that's major worthy and to beat major champions, I'm happy to have done that.”
Garcia, who held a share of the lead after the first round and a two-stroke advantage after the second, once again came up short in a playoff. The 2017 Masters champion lost a playoff at LIV Golf Singapore last year to Talor Gooch and fell to Chile's Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 season opener at Mayakoba.
Garcia made a dramatic 40-foot birdie putt across the 17th green to get to 12 under, and up ahead, Burmester carded his only bogey of the day at the 18th to finish at 4-under 68 for the day and 11-under 205 for the week.
But when Garcia reached the green in two, he simply had to make two putts to polish off the win in regulation. His first came up well short, and his par attempt slid past the cup, as he settled for a final-round 70 and the playoff.
“It's not the playoffs. I'm doing it (to) myself,” Garcia said. “Obviously a couple of shots here and there. But it's what it is. You've got to keep giving yourself chances and wait for it to happen.”
Burmester birdied his first two holes of the day and five in all before his lone bogey came at the 18th. He hadn't bogeyed since his second hole of the second round, so he was proud of how he fared on a tough course.
“It's just a really, really tough beat you up kind of golf course,” Burmester said. “If you hit bad shots you're going to make bogeys at best. Yeah, that was kind of my mantra was just give myself as many birdie putts as I can and make pars and if a couple go in that's great, because nobody is going to shoot 59 around here.”
Matthew Wolff (69 Sunday) finished in third two shots behind at 10 under. Marc Leishman (69) of Australia, Jon Rahm (69) of Spain and Tyrrell Hatton (71) of England tied for fourth at 8 under.
Rahm made a crucial birdie putt on his last hole of the day, the par-4 second, to deliver his team, Legion XIII, to a one-shot victory over Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC.
Legion XIII finished 22 under for the week for the second win of their inaugural season in LIV Golf. — Field Level Media
