Riddle, Van der Merwe storm to African Cup glory
A thunderous final lap and a half by professional triathlete Jamie Riddle saw him come from behind to claim a memorable victory over Henri Schoeman in the Old Mutual Wealth African Cup Premium Triathlon at Hobie Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Race day came 24 hours earlier for the elite men and women as both contests were moved to Saturday.
It was originally scheduled for Sunday morning, but due to the threat of potentially extreme weather conditions which had been forecast, it was decided at the 11th hour to run the race a day earlier.
Schoeman, the number one triathlete on the continent at the moment, and a two-time SA Olympic athlete, had no answer to Riddle's late charge as he stormed to victory by one hr, 51 mins and three seconds.
The pair ran their respective races side by side for much of the swim and bike legs, before Schoeman blasted out of the second transition to open up a small gap over Riddle.
However, the Durban-based competitor could not carry that pace through to the end as Riddle hit back with a surge of his own.
Riddle, who is ranked third on the continent, finished 50 seconds ahead of Austrian Philip Pertl [1.51:54], while Schoeman, the 2016 bronze medallist at the Rio Games, went on to claim third with a time of 1.52:26.
The win sees the Stellenbosch-based triathlete start his season with back-to-back gold medals after his triumph in an Africa Triathlon Cup race in Swakopmund, Namibia on March 23.
It is also his third consecutive win in this race on his "homeground" though he describes his latest victory as the sweetest one given the talented field on display on a grey, rainy afternoon in Gqeberha.
