Stelle returns with win at Orient Theatre

By MESULI ZIFO - 01 April 2024

SA junior bantamweight contender Enathi Stelle returned to the ring with success after his 26-second knockout loss to Phumelela Cafu in December to score a points win over Mbulelo Gubula at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

The tournament, staged by KayB Promotions and streamed free and live by Viva Nation TV (https://vivanationtv.com/en/), saw a slew of young boxers using the platform to showcase their talent...

