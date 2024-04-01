Stelle returns with win at Orient Theatre
SA junior bantamweight contender Enathi Stelle returned to the ring with success after his 26-second knockout loss to Phumelela Cafu in December to score a points win over Mbulelo Gubula at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday afternoon.
The tournament, staged by KayB Promotions and streamed free and live by Viva Nation TV (https://vivanationtv.com/en/), saw a slew of young boxers using the platform to showcase their talent...
