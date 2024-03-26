Kariega to host boxing extravaganza

Nelson Mandela Bay boxer Bandile Daniels will square up with Makhanda’s Bongani Fule in a highly-anticipated clash for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.
The Boxing against Crime and Drug Abuse tournament is set to be hosted by Nyusa Productions, in conjunction with the NMB Boxing Promoters Association and NMB municipality.
The event will see 22 boxers competing in different weight divisions, with Daniels and Fule headlining the show.
The main supporting bout will see Gqeberha’s Durandt Verwey take on homeboy Justin Rockman in a middleweight six-round fight.
NMB Boxing Promoters Association member Sibongile Nkebe said the tournament was aimed at reviving boxing in the city, but most importantly giving boxers ring time to avoid being inactive and losing them to other towns and provinces.
“This is going to be a huge tournament and we have 22 boxers who will be competing on the day,” Nkebe said.
“Having such a large bill is due to the scarcity of matches in the city.
“This is the reason we lost professional boxers like Nozipho Bell.
“Bell does not campaign provincially and nationally. She is now more international because she is rated in the world bodies.”
He said there was much interest in the main bout between Daniels and Fule.
“Daniels is from Kariega and is a prospect and an upcoming boxer.
“We also have Verwey [supporting bout] who is from Gqeberha, who is an Eastern Cape champion in the middleweight division.
“We do not want to keep him inactive for too long so that when opportunities come even for national titles we have someone to send because he is active.
“He will be up against Justin Rockman in the main supporting bout.
“That is also one of the bouts that people will be excitedly awaiting to watch,” he said.
Also on the menu, Ayanda Ganqga and Sibusiso Moyakhe, both from Gqeberha, will clash in a six-round junior bantamweight fight.
Bay boxer Tuvia Wewege will take on Puleng Bopape from Cape Town in a light-heavyweight six-round bout.
Gqeberha’s Jason Rockman will tackle Mdantsane’s Siyabonga Wellem in a lightweight four-round showdown, while local boxer Sonwabile Marenene will face up to Dimbaza’s Siphiwo Ntsangani in the junior lightweight four-round fight.
A four-round junior featherweight matchup will see Kirkwood’s Bonwabile Myungula fight Mihlali Matyumza, from Mdantsane, and Gqeberha’s Mbulelo Gwabeni and Njongo Skweyiya challenge each other in the junior featherweight division.
Aphiwe Magobiyane will fight Malibongwe Balakisi in the junior lightweights.
Rounding off the bill, Liyema Bolo will take on Anele Hashe (mini-flyweight).
The doors open at 2pm, and admission is R100 for adults and R50 for children.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega to host boxing extravaganza
Event will see 22 fighters competing in different weight divisions
Image: MESULI ZIFO
HeraldLIVE
