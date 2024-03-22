Afternoon running back on EPA calendar

Good Friday will see the inaugural afternoon marathon taking place in the Festival of Running from Cows Corner.
Besides the 42.2km distance, the event includes a half-marathon, a 10km and a 5km fun run.
The route showcases three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s five biomes in the Theesecombe and Maitlands areas.
It is the fourth cheapest marathon in SA at R130 per entry.
“This is one of two scheduled marathons in the Bay giving runners an opportunity to be more prepared for runs like Comrades," organisers at X-Cel Athletics Club said.
“It is a hilly route and we encourage people to run with friends and enjoy the amazing views on the route.”
The route goes from Cows Corner down De Stades Road to Maitlands, Seaview and back up “5 kay Hill”.
The half-marathon ends on Lower Seaview Road, while the marathon returns the same way.
The 5km and 10km runs are out and back on De Stades Road.
Aspire #LiveFit coach Bruce Campbell says runners will build strength even if they take the run slowly.
He suggests an easy approach to the hilly course, especially for those running Two Oceans and Comrades. The gains will make the longer races more enjoyable.
In recent times, ASA and EPA have called on race organisers to be more eco-aware.
Heeding this call, the Festival of Running will be the first event of its kind in NMB where there will be no plastic sachets.
Cost-effective water bottles are on sale during the entry process at www.getsteve.co.za.
Water points will be at the usual 2½km and 3½km distance apart and provision is made for enough water to refill athletes bottles, cups or hydration packs.
Plastic-free events are part of the goal for the #icarrymyown movement that started in Cape Town.
One of their advocates, ultra-trail athlete Karoline Hanks, praised X-Cel on their efforts and wished all participants and volunteers a fun time outdoors.
The movement advocates little-to-zero plastic use at events and asks runners to carry a cup, bottle or hydration pack to refill as necessary.
Nelson Mandela Bay extreme athlete Steven Lancaster said his marathon PB was at a hot marathon where he carried a hydration pack and refilled it once, showing that with managed training and expectations, anything is possible.
The Festival of Running name suggests that this is not a fast or “personal best” route.
It is a “time on legs and time with friends” training run; it just happens to be an official event.
With various distances and generous cut-off times, athletes across Nelson Mandela Bay and SA are encouraged to enter.
Pre-entries on the website will close at noon on Thursday March 28.
Late entries will be an extra R50 from 11am on Good Friday. The marathon starts at 1pm with a six-hour cut-off.
The half-marathon starts at 3.30pm with a 3½-hour limit and the 10km and 5km both start at 4pm and must be completed by 6.30pm.
For information contact Steven at 076-027-5280 or loud@amplico.world or X-Cel club chair Marvin Draai at the same email. — X-Cel Athletics Club
Afternoon running back on EPA calendar
Image: Richard Pearce Photography
Good Friday will see the inaugural afternoon marathon taking place in the Festival of Running from Cows Corner.
Besides the 42.2km distance, the event includes a half-marathon, a 10km and a 5km fun run.
The route showcases three of Nelson Mandela Bay’s five biomes in the Theesecombe and Maitlands areas.
It is the fourth cheapest marathon in SA at R130 per entry.
“This is one of two scheduled marathons in the Bay giving runners an opportunity to be more prepared for runs like Comrades," organisers at X-Cel Athletics Club said.
“It is a hilly route and we encourage people to run with friends and enjoy the amazing views on the route.”
The route goes from Cows Corner down De Stades Road to Maitlands, Seaview and back up “5 kay Hill”.
The half-marathon ends on Lower Seaview Road, while the marathon returns the same way.
The 5km and 10km runs are out and back on De Stades Road.
Aspire #LiveFit coach Bruce Campbell says runners will build strength even if they take the run slowly.
He suggests an easy approach to the hilly course, especially for those running Two Oceans and Comrades. The gains will make the longer races more enjoyable.
In recent times, ASA and EPA have called on race organisers to be more eco-aware.
Heeding this call, the Festival of Running will be the first event of its kind in NMB where there will be no plastic sachets.
Cost-effective water bottles are on sale during the entry process at www.getsteve.co.za.
Water points will be at the usual 2½km and 3½km distance apart and provision is made for enough water to refill athletes bottles, cups or hydration packs.
Plastic-free events are part of the goal for the #icarrymyown movement that started in Cape Town.
One of their advocates, ultra-trail athlete Karoline Hanks, praised X-Cel on their efforts and wished all participants and volunteers a fun time outdoors.
The movement advocates little-to-zero plastic use at events and asks runners to carry a cup, bottle or hydration pack to refill as necessary.
Nelson Mandela Bay extreme athlete Steven Lancaster said his marathon PB was at a hot marathon where he carried a hydration pack and refilled it once, showing that with managed training and expectations, anything is possible.
The Festival of Running name suggests that this is not a fast or “personal best” route.
It is a “time on legs and time with friends” training run; it just happens to be an official event.
With various distances and generous cut-off times, athletes across Nelson Mandela Bay and SA are encouraged to enter.
Pre-entries on the website will close at noon on Thursday March 28.
Late entries will be an extra R50 from 11am on Good Friday. The marathon starts at 1pm with a six-hour cut-off.
The half-marathon starts at 3.30pm with a 3½-hour limit and the 10km and 5km both start at 4pm and must be completed by 6.30pm.
For information contact Steven at 076-027-5280 or loud@amplico.world or X-Cel club chair Marvin Draai at the same email. — X-Cel Athletics Club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Pages
Rugby