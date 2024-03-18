Solid performances at Killarney showdown

A blustering southeaster blew the early morning rain away on Saturday as the country’s top competitors gathered at the opening round of the National Extreme Festival held at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town on Saturday.
Aldo and Silvio Scribante were up against some of the top drivers in the country in the Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop Series in a star-studded 23-car line-up that provided non-stop action.
After three heats of incredible racing Silvio in his Cemza-backed Lamborghini Huracán rounded out the podium positions coming home in third overall in the GT3 Class with Aldo doing the same in his Scribante Concrete Huracán in the A+ class
Jeandre Marais in his Syrabix and Universal Motorsport-backed VW Polo had an impressive start to the season, qualifying in ninth place in the newly rebranded Astron Energy PoloCup Class, matching the pace of the front runners with the top 12 cars all within a second of each other.
In what is classified as the most competitive class in the country, Marais did a fantastic job of staying out of trouble in both heats and brought his car home in sixth position overall to secure a decent haul of early championship points.
Josh Moore, 13, was equally impressive in the VW Rookie Cup Class where he took to the track in race conditions for the first in a VW Polo, up against a field of impressive young karting stars.
Being small in stature and weighing just 41 kilograms Moore impressed with his cool temperament and willingness to learn and didn’t put a foot wrong to bring his car home unscathed in fourth place overall. With a little more seat time he will certainly be a youngster to watch in the near future.
On two wheels, East London motorcycle ace Jayson Lamb had an unfortunate jump start in race one in the Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup but this did not deter him from coming back in solid style in race two to take the class C win which gave him second overall in class C for the day.
The leading results were:
Volkswagen Rookie Cup: 1 Dhivyen Naidoo, 2 Jayden Goosen, 3 Judd Bertholdt
Astron Energy PoloCup: 1 Jason Loosemoore, 2 Nathan Victor, 3 Mo Karodia
Astron Energy PoloCup Masters: 1 John Kruger, 2 Wayne Masters, 3 Derick Smalberger
Investchem Formula 1600: 1 Shrien Naidoo, 2 Jason Coetzee, 3 KC Ensor-Smith
Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop: 1 Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracán), 2 Franco Scribante (Porsche 997), 3 Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo)
South African Touring Cars: 1 Robert Wolk (BMW), 2 Julian van der Watt (VW Golf GTI), 3 Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla)
VW SupaCup: 1 Jonathan Magotsi (VW Polo GTI), 2 Keegan Campos (VW Polo GTI), 3 Charl Visser (VW Polo GTI)
Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup: 1 Clinton Seller, 2 Allan Jon Venter, 3 Trevor Westman.
HeraldLIVE
Solid performances at Killarney showdown
Image: Abri de Bruyn / CLOUDRN9
A blustering southeaster blew the early morning rain away on Saturday as the country’s top competitors gathered at the opening round of the National Extreme Festival held at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town on Saturday.
Aldo and Silvio Scribante were up against some of the top drivers in the country in the Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop Series in a star-studded 23-car line-up that provided non-stop action.
After three heats of incredible racing Silvio in his Cemza-backed Lamborghini Huracán rounded out the podium positions coming home in third overall in the GT3 Class with Aldo doing the same in his Scribante Concrete Huracán in the A+ class
Jeandre Marais in his Syrabix and Universal Motorsport-backed VW Polo had an impressive start to the season, qualifying in ninth place in the newly rebranded Astron Energy PoloCup Class, matching the pace of the front runners with the top 12 cars all within a second of each other.
In what is classified as the most competitive class in the country, Marais did a fantastic job of staying out of trouble in both heats and brought his car home in sixth position overall to secure a decent haul of early championship points.
Josh Moore, 13, was equally impressive in the VW Rookie Cup Class where he took to the track in race conditions for the first in a VW Polo, up against a field of impressive young karting stars.
Being small in stature and weighing just 41 kilograms Moore impressed with his cool temperament and willingness to learn and didn’t put a foot wrong to bring his car home unscathed in fourth place overall. With a little more seat time he will certainly be a youngster to watch in the near future.
On two wheels, East London motorcycle ace Jayson Lamb had an unfortunate jump start in race one in the Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup but this did not deter him from coming back in solid style in race two to take the class C win which gave him second overall in class C for the day.
The leading results were:
Volkswagen Rookie Cup: 1 Dhivyen Naidoo, 2 Jayden Goosen, 3 Judd Bertholdt
Astron Energy PoloCup: 1 Jason Loosemoore, 2 Nathan Victor, 3 Mo Karodia
Astron Energy PoloCup Masters: 1 John Kruger, 2 Wayne Masters, 3 Derick Smalberger
Investchem Formula 1600: 1 Shrien Naidoo, 2 Jason Coetzee, 3 KC Ensor-Smith
Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop: 1 Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracán), 2 Franco Scribante (Porsche 997), 3 Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo)
South African Touring Cars: 1 Robert Wolk (BMW), 2 Julian van der Watt (VW Golf GTI), 3 Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla)
VW SupaCup: 1 Jonathan Magotsi (VW Polo GTI), 2 Keegan Campos (VW Polo GTI), 3 Charl Visser (VW Polo GTI)
Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup: 1 Clinton Seller, 2 Allan Jon Venter, 3 Trevor Westman.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Cricket
Soccer
Sport