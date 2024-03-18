Ikhamva athletes smash 21km and 10km in Kariega Human Race

Ikhamva Athletics Club's Simon Sibeko, 29, flew to the 21.1km finish in the Kariega Human Race at the weekend in an excellent time of 1:03:58, leading the top-four pack in a clean sweep for the club.
Nicholas Seoposengwe, 22, followed closely in second place in 1:03:58, with Cwenga Nose in third position in 1:06:47, and Sinawo Poti, 22, fourth in 1.07.55.
Sibahle Maqwara, 22, of Nedbank Running Club, finished fifth in 1:08:17.
Ikhamva Athletics Club coach and race director Mike Mbambani was thrilled with his team’s performance.
“The race was well organised, and I am grateful to our local organising committee for their consistently high standard of race planning.
“Melikhaya Frans is back in his previous strong form with his 10km winning finish, and his preparations for his upcoming races are going very well.
“I am extremely pleased with the excellent overall results by the Ikhamva athletes, the clean sweep for the top four positions for the 21km race, as well as age group podium finishers.
“The Kariega Human Race is one of the Legacy Project events which are sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and we can see the results of this project bringing sport and races to the people, with young, highly competitive runners participating and developing into elite athletes,” Mbambani said.
Nearly 700 athletes took on the Kariega Human Race's tough 21.1km and 10km routes, running in cool but windy weather conditions on Saturday morning.
Leigh Callaghan, of Achilles AAA, an established trail runner, was the first woman home in 1:27:01, beating defending champion, Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, to the finish.
Kelly finished first in her age group 35-39 in 1:27:27, followed by teammate, Refiloe Solomons, in third position, and first in her age group 40-49, in 1:28:53.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, finished fourth in 1:31:06 with Bianca Meistre, of 32Gi Athletics Club, in fifth position in 1:32:45.
Frans enjoyed an excellent 10km race to win in 29:32, followed by Bongani Banda, of Madibaz Athletics Club, in 31:28, and Tawanda Chikoti, of Chillie Athletics Club, in third position in 32:26.
Hielde Marais, of Muirite Strider, was the first woman to finish the 10km in 45:07. Hester Kingwill, of 32Gi Athletics Club, came second in 45:19, with Deliwe Nyanga, of Nedbank Running Club, finishing third in 47:08.
Ikhamva Club shone throughout the race. In addition to the top-four 21km sweep, Desmond Zibi, 60, won his 60-69 age category in an impressive time of 1:27:00, and Luyanda Tschangana, won his 40-49 age category in 1:09:56.
Zolani Mabongo, of Nedbank Running Club, won his 35-39 age category in 1:10:34.
Christine Claasen, of Nedbank Running Club, won her 50-59 age category in 1:38:51, with Noel Adams, of Sibaleka Nani, winning his 50-59 age category in 1:19:53.
Janette Schierz-Crusius, 63, of Body Concept, won her 60-69 age category, in 1:57:47, with Jeanette Pienaar, 75, of Run 4 Christ athletics club, winning her 70-79 age category in 2:49:24.
Hannes Els, of Madiba Athletics Club, won his 70-79 age category with an impressive 1:49:00.
Full results will be posted online at www.epathletics.co.za — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Ikhamva athletes smash 21km and 10km in Kariega Human Race
Coach thrilled with club's top-four clean sweep
Image: TaniaZ Photography
Ikhamva Athletics Club's Simon Sibeko, 29, flew to the 21.1km finish in the Kariega Human Race at the weekend in an excellent time of 1:03:58, leading the top-four pack in a clean sweep for the club.
Nicholas Seoposengwe, 22, followed closely in second place in 1:03:58, with Cwenga Nose in third position in 1:06:47, and Sinawo Poti, 22, fourth in 1.07.55.
Sibahle Maqwara, 22, of Nedbank Running Club, finished fifth in 1:08:17.
Ikhamva Athletics Club coach and race director Mike Mbambani was thrilled with his team’s performance.
“The race was well organised, and I am grateful to our local organising committee for their consistently high standard of race planning.
“Melikhaya Frans is back in his previous strong form with his 10km winning finish, and his preparations for his upcoming races are going very well.
“I am extremely pleased with the excellent overall results by the Ikhamva athletes, the clean sweep for the top four positions for the 21km race, as well as age group podium finishers.
“The Kariega Human Race is one of the Legacy Project events which are sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and we can see the results of this project bringing sport and races to the people, with young, highly competitive runners participating and developing into elite athletes,” Mbambani said.
Nearly 700 athletes took on the Kariega Human Race's tough 21.1km and 10km routes, running in cool but windy weather conditions on Saturday morning.
Leigh Callaghan, of Achilles AAA, an established trail runner, was the first woman home in 1:27:01, beating defending champion, Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, to the finish.
Kelly finished first in her age group 35-39 in 1:27:27, followed by teammate, Refiloe Solomons, in third position, and first in her age group 40-49, in 1:28:53.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, finished fourth in 1:31:06 with Bianca Meistre, of 32Gi Athletics Club, in fifth position in 1:32:45.
Frans enjoyed an excellent 10km race to win in 29:32, followed by Bongani Banda, of Madibaz Athletics Club, in 31:28, and Tawanda Chikoti, of Chillie Athletics Club, in third position in 32:26.
Hielde Marais, of Muirite Strider, was the first woman to finish the 10km in 45:07. Hester Kingwill, of 32Gi Athletics Club, came second in 45:19, with Deliwe Nyanga, of Nedbank Running Club, finishing third in 47:08.
Ikhamva Club shone throughout the race. In addition to the top-four 21km sweep, Desmond Zibi, 60, won his 60-69 age category in an impressive time of 1:27:00, and Luyanda Tschangana, won his 40-49 age category in 1:09:56.
Zolani Mabongo, of Nedbank Running Club, won his 35-39 age category in 1:10:34.
Christine Claasen, of Nedbank Running Club, won her 50-59 age category in 1:38:51, with Noel Adams, of Sibaleka Nani, winning his 50-59 age category in 1:19:53.
Janette Schierz-Crusius, 63, of Body Concept, won her 60-69 age category, in 1:57:47, with Jeanette Pienaar, 75, of Run 4 Christ athletics club, winning her 70-79 age category in 2:49:24.
Hannes Els, of Madiba Athletics Club, won his 70-79 age category with an impressive 1:49:00.
Full results will be posted online at www.epathletics.co.za — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Cricket
Soccer
Sport