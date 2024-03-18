Buff-Megamo, Ghost Factory Racing sprint to victory in Cape Epic stage one

“Still, six days to go and I’m thrilled to already have two podiums in the pocket,” Alleman said.
In the women’s category, there was little to separate Ghost Factory Racing (Terpstra and Koller) and Cannondale Factory Racing (Candice Lill and Mona Mitterwallner) until the final few metres, though earlier in the day it appeared that a blockbuster finish was on the cards.
Until the 50km mark, it was neck-and-neck between the Ghost, Cannondale, Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne (Sofia Gomez Villafane and Samara Sheppard) and Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM (Vera Looser and Alexis Skarda) teams.
At one stage before the climbing, Villafane put in an attack, but Ghost and Cannondale both responded, with Lill charging into the front and staying there until the very end (even with a slight wrong turn in the closing kilometres).
With the finish at Saronsberg in sight, a two-team sprint finish loomed; Lill powered ahead, but Terpstra and Koller were again the stronger team on the day, claiming their second stage win in as many days.
They retain the overall orange leaders’ jersey in the Aramex Women’s category, with Lill and Mitterwallner only a minute behind.
Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne, third-placed, now sit six minutes behind the leaders.
“We weren’t too sure what to expect today,” Terpstra said.
“It was very different being in orange, but I think all in all we did a really good job.
“We were on a very similar level with Cannondale. We did some more work in the beginning, and they did some more work in the end.
“We rode at our own pace in the beginning, then Cannondale were quite strong, but we made a bit of a gap at the end and had a very exciting finish.”
Ghost teammate Nicole Koller said: “It’s very cool to wear the orange jersey.
“Everybody wants to wear it and it gives us motivation and confidence going into the rest of the week.”
Stage two on Tuesday is another Saronsberg Cellar start and finish day, where participants tackle 97km and 2,200m of climbing.
The bulk of the stage will take place in the Witzenberg Valley, where the sandy and rocky terrain will test the abilities of the entire field. — Absa Cape Epic Team
Buff-Megamo, Ghost Factory Racing sprint to victory in Cape Epic stage one
Image: NICK MUZIK/CAPE EPIC
Image: NICK MUZIK/CAPE EPIC
