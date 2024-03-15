Tight tussles expected in Kariega Human Race

An exciting finish is expected in the NMB Kariega Human road race this Saturday, with top local runners in tight competition for the first honours.
Sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the race will include 21.1km, 10km and 5km distances.
Eastern Cape champion athletes and previous winners, Thabang Mosiako and Melikhaya Frans, will not be competing in the 21km due to international and family commitments so the finish is wide open for a new winner.
Melikhaya will be competing in the 10km, but his full team from Ikhamva Athletics Club, Simon Sibeko, Nicholas Seoposengwe, Cwenga Nose, Sinawo Poti, Luyanda Tshangana, Hopewell Jabavu, Vusumzi Msutwana, and Desmond Zibi will be competing in the EPA 21.1km Championships.
Simon Sibeko, Nicholas Seoposengwe and Cwenga Nose competed in the National 10km championship in Johannesburg this past weekend and will be planning to use their speed to achieve their first EPA Senior title.
Other athletes to watch for age category wins will certainly be ASA Championships medal winners Xolisa Ndlumbini, who won a bronze medal in his 40-49 age category, and Desmond Zibi, who won a gold medal in his 60-69 age category.
Kelly van Vliet, who runs for Nedbank Running Club, will be defending her title for the 21km which she finished in 1.22.57 last year.
Kelly has also held the EPA 21.1km Championship title for the last three years.
“I am keen to race and test the legs for Two Oceans in five weeks,” Kelly said.
“I am planning to get back to basics on speed and try to stick to a nice steady tempo on the road to hold for 21km with a faster finish than last year.
“Now that we know from last year that the route from 17km to 21km is a bit of twisting and turning, I will be better prepared.”
The event starts at Despatch Rugby Club and will follow the same out-and-back route introduced last year.
The 21.1km is an EPA prestige and participation league event, incorporating the EPA Half-Marathon Championships. The 10km is an EPA one-point participation league event.
Runners will be able to choose from the 21.1km, 10km or 5km races, starting at 6.30am, 7am and 7.15am, respectively.
The cut-off time for the 21.1km is 10am and 8.40am for the 10km.
Collection of race numbers and late entries can be done at the EP Athletics office at the Westbourne Oval from 2pm to 6pm on Friday.
Race numbers can also be collected on the morning of the event but no late entries will be accepted on race day for 10km and 21km events.
For more information, contact Irene van Eeden on 083-299-1775. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Tight tussles expected in Kariega Human Race
Image: SUPPLIED
An exciting finish is expected in the NMB Kariega Human road race this Saturday, with top local runners in tight competition for the first honours.
Sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the race will include 21.1km, 10km and 5km distances.
Eastern Cape champion athletes and previous winners, Thabang Mosiako and Melikhaya Frans, will not be competing in the 21km due to international and family commitments so the finish is wide open for a new winner.
Melikhaya will be competing in the 10km, but his full team from Ikhamva Athletics Club, Simon Sibeko, Nicholas Seoposengwe, Cwenga Nose, Sinawo Poti, Luyanda Tshangana, Hopewell Jabavu, Vusumzi Msutwana, and Desmond Zibi will be competing in the EPA 21.1km Championships.
Simon Sibeko, Nicholas Seoposengwe and Cwenga Nose competed in the National 10km championship in Johannesburg this past weekend and will be planning to use their speed to achieve their first EPA Senior title.
Other athletes to watch for age category wins will certainly be ASA Championships medal winners Xolisa Ndlumbini, who won a bronze medal in his 40-49 age category, and Desmond Zibi, who won a gold medal in his 60-69 age category.
Kelly van Vliet, who runs for Nedbank Running Club, will be defending her title for the 21km which she finished in 1.22.57 last year.
Kelly has also held the EPA 21.1km Championship title for the last three years.
“I am keen to race and test the legs for Two Oceans in five weeks,” Kelly said.
“I am planning to get back to basics on speed and try to stick to a nice steady tempo on the road to hold for 21km with a faster finish than last year.
“Now that we know from last year that the route from 17km to 21km is a bit of twisting and turning, I will be better prepared.”
The event starts at Despatch Rugby Club and will follow the same out-and-back route introduced last year.
The 21.1km is an EPA prestige and participation league event, incorporating the EPA Half-Marathon Championships. The 10km is an EPA one-point participation league event.
Runners will be able to choose from the 21.1km, 10km or 5km races, starting at 6.30am, 7am and 7.15am, respectively.
The cut-off time for the 21.1km is 10am and 8.40am for the 10km.
Collection of race numbers and late entries can be done at the EP Athletics office at the Westbourne Oval from 2pm to 6pm on Friday.
Race numbers can also be collected on the morning of the event but no late entries will be accepted on race day for 10km and 21km events.
For more information, contact Irene van Eeden on 083-299-1775. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Pages
Rugby
Cricket
Sport