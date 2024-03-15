East Cape racers head to the Cape for showdown at Killarney

This weekend sees the opening round of the National Extreme Festival taking place at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town and the Eastern Cape will be well represented across the various classes.
Leading the charge will be Gqeberha brothers Aldo and Silvio Scribante in their lightning quick Lamborghini Huracans, racing in the newly rebranded Dunlop Extreme Supercar Series, where, for the first time ever, all of the cars in the class will run on Dunlop tyres.
With a total six Huracans entered, one of them driven by Xolile Letlaka, who also hails from the Eastern Cape, they’ll be up against a host of Ferraris, Porsches, AMG Mercedes, Audi R8s, BMWs, Backdraft Cobras and many more exclusive brands.
Local all-rounder Jeandre Marais will be starting his second full season in the VW PoloCup Series that has been rebranded as Astron Energy PoloCup, with the fuel company coming on board as the series sponsor for the 2024 season.
Now in its 28th year, the PoloCup remains the most competitive class in South Africa and is the breeding ground for international super stars.
Marais will be debuting a brand new Polo chassis in round one and will once again be racing in the Universal Motorsport Team.
Before his departure for the Cape a relaxed Marais said: “We are going into the race weekend looking for an incident-free opening round to start off the championship.
“Last season was very much a case of playing catch-up and finding my feet in Team Red, so now I’m really looking forward to a solid start and aiming to score some decent points, and chase a desired top six finish in this very competitive class.”
With 2023 PoloCup champion Charl Visser having moved up to the rebranded SATC SupaCup class, it leaves a field of drivers who have never tasted victory in the PoloCup class.
All eyes will be on Capetonian Nathan Victor, who should be considered the favourite on his home circuit.
Another exciting addition to PoloCup is the reintroduction of a Masters class that caters for drivers over the age of 50.
Head of Volkswagen Driving Experience Mike Rowe said: “Volkswagen Motorsport is primed and ready for another great year of Astron Energy Polo Cup racing and 2024 promises to be a vintage season and a completely different Astron Energy Polo Cup story this year.
“Not only do we have a great new sponsor in Astron Energy, South Africa’s next biggest fuel supplier, and an all-new over-50 Masters class, but we are also guaranteed new winners and champions at the end of the season.”
Adding to the excitement of the weekend is round one of the VW Polo Rookies Cup that is now in its second season.
It caters for young racers from the age of 14 to 16 who have a valid Motorsport South Africa license and have had previous karting experience.
The series aims to deliver a seamless transition from karting into mainstream circuit racing.
It not only covers race craft out on the circuit, but all aspects off the circuit, including data analysis, fitness, mental preparation, teamwork and dealing with the media.
Local Algoa Kart Club member Joshua Moore will be hoping to convert his karting successes onto the main circuit and he will be lining up alongside four other candidates in this exciting initiative where they will race alongside their mentors and trainers Daniel Rowe, Mathew Merton and Jonathan Mogotsi.
The action from Killarney will not only be on four wheels but also two as the immensely popular Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Motorcycles Series returns to the Cape.
East London rider Jayson Lamb will once again be one of the competitors to watch after having been at the sharp end of the championship chase for most of last year.
Add Clinton Seller, Graeme van Breda, Allan Jon Venter, Trevor Westman, Hein McMahon, Damion Purificati and Dave Veringa into the mix and it is sure to be a thrill-a-minute affair as they go into the second round of their championship.
Upcoming events:
March 15: Motorcycle and scooter display at EP Veteran Car Club
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track, Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round 2 at Rover MX Track
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round 3 of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante, Dirt Oval round 2 of Regional Championship at PEOTR
HeraldLIVE
East Cape racers head to the Cape for showdown at Killarney
Image: BRENDAN KELLY
This weekend sees the opening round of the National Extreme Festival taking place at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town and the Eastern Cape will be well represented across the various classes.
Leading the charge will be Gqeberha brothers Aldo and Silvio Scribante in their lightning quick Lamborghini Huracans, racing in the newly rebranded Dunlop Extreme Supercar Series, where, for the first time ever, all of the cars in the class will run on Dunlop tyres.
With a total six Huracans entered, one of them driven by Xolile Letlaka, who also hails from the Eastern Cape, they’ll be up against a host of Ferraris, Porsches, AMG Mercedes, Audi R8s, BMWs, Backdraft Cobras and many more exclusive brands.
Local all-rounder Jeandre Marais will be starting his second full season in the VW PoloCup Series that has been rebranded as Astron Energy PoloCup, with the fuel company coming on board as the series sponsor for the 2024 season.
Now in its 28th year, the PoloCup remains the most competitive class in South Africa and is the breeding ground for international super stars.
Marais will be debuting a brand new Polo chassis in round one and will once again be racing in the Universal Motorsport Team.
Before his departure for the Cape a relaxed Marais said: “We are going into the race weekend looking for an incident-free opening round to start off the championship.
“Last season was very much a case of playing catch-up and finding my feet in Team Red, so now I’m really looking forward to a solid start and aiming to score some decent points, and chase a desired top six finish in this very competitive class.”
With 2023 PoloCup champion Charl Visser having moved up to the rebranded SATC SupaCup class, it leaves a field of drivers who have never tasted victory in the PoloCup class.
All eyes will be on Capetonian Nathan Victor, who should be considered the favourite on his home circuit.
Another exciting addition to PoloCup is the reintroduction of a Masters class that caters for drivers over the age of 50.
Head of Volkswagen Driving Experience Mike Rowe said: “Volkswagen Motorsport is primed and ready for another great year of Astron Energy Polo Cup racing and 2024 promises to be a vintage season and a completely different Astron Energy Polo Cup story this year.
“Not only do we have a great new sponsor in Astron Energy, South Africa’s next biggest fuel supplier, and an all-new over-50 Masters class, but we are also guaranteed new winners and champions at the end of the season.”
Adding to the excitement of the weekend is round one of the VW Polo Rookies Cup that is now in its second season.
It caters for young racers from the age of 14 to 16 who have a valid Motorsport South Africa license and have had previous karting experience.
The series aims to deliver a seamless transition from karting into mainstream circuit racing.
It not only covers race craft out on the circuit, but all aspects off the circuit, including data analysis, fitness, mental preparation, teamwork and dealing with the media.
Local Algoa Kart Club member Joshua Moore will be hoping to convert his karting successes onto the main circuit and he will be lining up alongside four other candidates in this exciting initiative where they will race alongside their mentors and trainers Daniel Rowe, Mathew Merton and Jonathan Mogotsi.
The action from Killarney will not only be on four wheels but also two as the immensely popular Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Motorcycles Series returns to the Cape.
East London rider Jayson Lamb will once again be one of the competitors to watch after having been at the sharp end of the championship chase for most of last year.
Add Clinton Seller, Graeme van Breda, Allan Jon Venter, Trevor Westman, Hein McMahon, Damion Purificati and Dave Veringa into the mix and it is sure to be a thrill-a-minute affair as they go into the second round of their championship.
Upcoming events:
March 15: Motorcycle and scooter display at EP Veteran Car Club
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track, Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round 2 at Rover MX Track
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round 3 of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante, Dirt Oval round 2 of Regional Championship at PEOTR
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Pages
Rugby
Cricket
Sport