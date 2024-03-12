Plenty of thrills at Victory Raceway

A well-prepared dirt oval track surface led to an evening of exciting action at Victory Raceway on Saturday night where a large crowd gathered to cheer on their favourite drivers in round three of the local club championship.
SA champion Marthinus Muller proved yet again why he has the No 1 sticker on his car as he romped home to a relatively easy win in the finals of the highly competitive 1660 modified saloon class.
Another equally dominant drive from Daniel Renison saw him winning the 1600 Saloon class comfortably over what is becoming a highly competitive field of emerging drivers.
A masterful performance in the Heavy Metal class for classic-type stock cars by Danie de Vos saw him bringing his impressive BMW home ahead of a star-studded group of super fast drivers.
Juan Roesstorff finally got the better of home favourite Pieta Victor in the V8 American Saloon class, taking three out of three heat wins as well as the final.
Victor, who has stripped his regular car in preparation for the National that will be held at Victory Raceway on September 20 and 21, was competing in his spare car, and just couldn’t catch the hard-charging Roesstorff.
Michael Sinclair ensured his trip up the coast from George was a successful one as he enjoyed an evening of close racing in the 2.1 Modified class before claiming a relatively comfortable win against the fancied pairing of Daniel Renison and Rimon Landman in the final.
Tiaan Oliphant was the standout performer in the Hot Rod class with his very well-prepared car, which saw him romp home to victory in the final after being hard-pushed by Dawid Grundlingh in the heats.
An impressive drive in the 1660 class by Ruhan Terblanche enabled him to secure second place overall, behind Muller, and was elected by the race officials as the driver of the day.
The round three class results were:
Rookies: 1 Tyde Geddes, 2 Azriel Aroonslam
1600 Saloons: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Keegan Ellard, 3 Deon Kretzmann
Hot Rods: 1 Tiaan Oliphant, 2 Dawid Grundlingh, 3 Bianca Grobler
Heavy Metals: 1 Danie de Vos, 2 JP Coetzee, 3 Pierre van der Berg
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller, 2 Ruhan Terblanche, 3 Francois Engelbrecht
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Michael Sinclair, 2 Daniel Renison, 3 Rimon Landman
V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff, 2 Pieta Victor, 3 Ruzanne Jansen
Driver of the day: Ruhan Terblanche
HeraldLIVE
Plenty of thrills at Victory Raceway
SA champ Marthinus Muller proves his mettle yet again
Image: TAYLOR RANDALL
HeraldLIVE
