Toothless Tigers batter by devastating Dynamo in BAL opener

Blinded by the bright lights and weighed down by the expectations of playing on home soil, the Cape Town Tigers lost their opening game in the Kalahari Conference of the Basketball Africa League 86-73 to a gritty Dynamo Basketball Club on Saturday night.

With the exception of a brief period in the third quarter and then at the start of the fourth, when they shrunk a 20-point gap to just five, the Tigers lacked bite.

For all the focus on their stunning journey to get to this stage of the tournament — including playing games on outdoor courts some of which had to be halted because of rain — Dynamo, from Burundi, showed plenty of savvy.